This Wintery Take on the Mint Julep May Become Your New Favorite Cocktail

The classic bourbon-based Mint Julep cocktail is a Southern summertime staple. Jane Danger, the celebrated bartender at N.Y.C-.based Cuban hotspot Cienfuegos, set out to winterize the popular thirst-quencher by transforming it into a tea-based beverage. “Juleps are a Southern specialty you would normally associate with sitting on a porch swing sipping leisurely on a summer's eve,” says Danger.

“The same idea is in place with the Winter Julep. I used Branca Menta, a peppermint-flavored liqueur, to pull forward the mint notes, a bit of extra dark rum to round out the white chocolate and heighten the coconut flavor, and a dash of rock sugar syrup for sweetness and body.” This elevated Julep is perfect for sipping around the fireplace or imbibing at New Year’s Day brunch. Try the recipe below!

Ingredients:

2 oz white chocolate peppermint-infused Bourbon

12 oz bourbon to 1 oz of white chocolate peppermint tea ($10; teavana.com)

¼ oz Branca Menta ($28; plummarket.com)

¼ oz Belgian rock sugar simple syrup ($9; teavana.com)

8 oz hot water to 8 oz sugar, stir until sugar is dissolved

¼ oz Blackstrap rum ($19; budgetbottle.com)

Directions:

1. Steep the tea for 20 minutes and then fine strain.

2. Build in a julep tin or large rocks glass.

3. Add crushed ice, and swizzle (mix) with a bar spoon.

4. Top to a mound with crushed ice.

5. Garnish with a straw and large mint bouquet.