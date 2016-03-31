Where to Place Your Patches Like a Cool Girl

It's common practice for designers to look back to the past in order to design for the future. Take last year's all-consuming '70s movement as proof. But while some time-travel as far back as the renaissance, others have found their childhood to be more than sufficient in supplying ample inspiration (Marc Jacobs has often used his youth as a source), which is something that consumers are more than willing to embrace. Maybe it's because it strikes a nostalgic chord that not only resonates within us, but gives us a reason to reminisce. Plus, these designs make for crazy great Instagram bait (case in point: Les Petits Joueurs's lego-happy purses spotted in the clutch of street style stars during Fashion Month).

So it makes sense that patches, aka a childhood relic, has found success among the runways and on the streets. It calls to mind simpler days when the biggest stressor in life was figuring out which patch to iron on and where. Well, some things never change—at least for us. Recently, we agonized over which patch to iron on a pair of jeans. Of course, the easiest solution is to buy jeans with patches already embroidered on (no thinking required!), but there's something to be said about a custom, one-of-a-kind creation.

We say, DIY it all the way! For help, we rounded up a ton of street style (and a few runway) examples for major patch-placement inspo. Go ham and iron them on everywhere, or fastidiously pick one or two for a less-is-more statement. And finally, keep scrolling to shop a few of our favorite patches to give your blues a cool-girl finish.

