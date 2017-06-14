How to Figure Out Where to Part Your Hair

Where do you part your hair? Chances are, it's in the middle, or off to the side—the early '00s zig-zag part isn't exacly applicable in the present day. Switching up your part is the easiest, quickest way to make your hairstyle look brand-new, not to mention, hide roots in dire need of a shampoo (Fun fact, your hair tends to get oiliest where you part it first).

During a late-night YouTube binge, we came across hair colorist Silvia Reis's wildly popular Ellebangs account, and after studying her nose contouring technique, we got lost in her Are You Parting Your Hair the Right Way? video. To break things down a little further, we reached out to Reis, who helped us determine whether to go with a center part, or throw our layers to the side.

"I think it's good to try different parts out—it's easy to put back if you don't like it, and you can have a lot of fun with your look without much risk," she tells us. "Just be sure to keep in mind how it flatters your face, and how it calls attention to your features. It's a simple thing that takes two seconds, but it can completely change your hairstyle." Here, Reis gives us the lowdown on what to consider when going for a center, side, or off-center part.