5 #Girlbosses on What to Wear to an Interview

"Like most banks and big Wall Street institutions, Bank of America has a conservative culture. We are folks who work long hours and we present opinions to corporate clients, investing clients, and individual clients about finance and markets. It's not a place where you want people to talk about what you're wearing. You don't want to sit through a meeting and have a client say, 'Wow, why'd you pick those shoes?' That would be a bad outcome. You want to be remembered in a conversation because of your content, never because you present a flashy image or a dynamic outfit. That's just not consistent with what we're trying to do.

"I wear a suit almost every day because my day is somewhat unpredictable. Just because there isn't a client meeting on my calendar, it doesn't mean someone might not call me during the day and say, 'Can you come and shake hands with the CFO or CEO?' or 'I’m running out to lunch with an investor, can you join me?’ I don't ever want to be in a position where I'd have to say, 'I'd love to, but wish I'd worn a jacket today.'

"In an interview, you have a very short period of time to make a lasting impression. There isn't a category on our interview review form about what they were wearing. We want to see someone who is current, but it's probably bad if someone would say you're fashion forward or trendy. Those things work for some people, but if they don't work, it can be a disaster. If you wear a four-inch heel and you walk as comfortably across the floor as if you were wearing your Nikes, well, that's fantastic. They will think you're stylish, composed, and put together, but if you wear a heel and you twist your ankle out the door, you've got a problem. This is what people will remember about you: You're the young woman who twisted her ankle out the door because she couldn't walk in her own shoes."