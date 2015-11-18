17 Insanely Chic Dresses to Wear to a Winter Wedding

Levent Kulu
Andrea Cheng
Nov 18, 2015

Weddings are hard enough to dress for as it is, but factor in wind chill, the chance of every kind of precipitation, and freezing temps, and the challenge can seem nearly impossible. Unlike other seasons, in which you can have your pick of any special occasion dress (as long as it's appropriate, of course), winter requires outfits with a little more thought. 

For one, length is important—go long with sweeping floor-length designs. Unless paired with tights, the mere thought of knee-length designs can send shivers to the most warm-blooded of us. The same goes for sleeves—skip strapless silhouettes and cover up. If that's too much coverage for you, look for lace and sheer sleeves that reveal glimpses of skin without actual exposure. 

Next, take fabrics into consideration. A breezy chiffon creation won't provide a shred of insulation. Gravitate toward rich fabrics, like velvet and jacquard, for a super luxe effect. And, finally, skip over unseasonably pretty pastels and deepen your color palette to include jewel tones, like ruby, sapphire, and emerald.

We did all the work for you and rounded up 17 of the best dresses to wear to your next winter wedding. Cold weather, be damned!

1 of 17 Courtesy

Suno

Give your evening look a whimsical spin with delicate floral embroidery.

$895; otteny.com

2 of 17 Courtesy

Whistles

A deep rich green frock, especially this lace one with a sexy cut-out back, is the perfect alternative to your go-to LBD.

$470; whistles.com

3 of 17 Courtesy

Mango

Give the cold a cold shoulder with a one-sleeve black column. It's both sexy and elegant. 

$190; mango.com

4 of 17 Courtesy

Sandro

Surprise—knits can work for formal occasions. This bonded navy dress hugs every curve, but its flared silhouette prevents it from being too clingy. Dress it up with an evening clutch and bejeweled heels.

$470; sandro-paris.com

5 of 17 Courtesy

Three Floor

For the more daring, experiment with this sheer-paneled creation that reveals a pair of shorts underneath. 

$317; threefloorfashion.com

6 of 17 Courtesy

H&M

With a plunging neckline and pretty wrap-front bodice, this evening dress is far from ordinary.

$60; hm.com

7 of 17 Courtesy

Diane von Furstenberg

Hate to bare arms? Cover up with sapphire blue lace sleeves.

$365; net-a-porter.com

8 of 17 Courtesy

Reiss

Reveal glimpses of skin with strategically placed sheer panels.

$425; reiss.com

9 of 17 Courtesy

Halston Heritage

For balmier nights, hike up the hemline with a midi-length style. This one lends interest with its beautiful jacquard fabric.

$595; net-a-porter.com

10 of 17 Courtesy

Tibi

Take this summer's hottest silhouette—off-the-shoulder—and bring it into winter with this deep burgundy column. Accessorize with cuffs (one on each wrist) or a modern choker.

$575; tibi.com

11 of 17 Courtesy

Ted Baker London

Make a grand entrance with this gilded, jacquard dress that catches the light with every turn.

$725; tedbakerlondon.com

12 of 17 Courtesy

Issa London

The scandalously deep V gives this long-sleeve black gown a very sexy twist.

$1,058; issalondon.com

13 of 17 Courtesy

& Other Stories

Cozy up to velvet (one of fall's biggest trends) with this emerald masterpiece.

$195; stories.com

14 of 17 Courtesy

Zara

Up the allure with a romantic, floor-length lace dress.

$129; zara.com

15 of 17 Courtesy

Opening Ceremony

This is no ordinary LBD—its wavy jacquard pattern and flouncy hem makes a fashion-forward statement.

$435; otteny.com

16 of 17 Courtesy

J. Crew

Go for a long-sleeve, wine-hued lace gown for timeless appeal.

$365; jcrew.com

17 of 17 Courtesy

Topshop

The long length and classic black hue prevents this cut-out dress from crossing into too-sexy territory. 

$135; topshop.com

