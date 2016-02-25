What to Wear When You're Pregnant—Genius Advice from One InStyle Editor

Getty Images, Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Meggan Crum
Feb 25, 2016 @ 1:00 pm

Pregnancy is one of the most exciting times in a woman's life, but when it comes to figuring out what to wear, it can be quite stressful to dress for a completely new and different body type. I gave birth to a baby girl eight months ago, and during my pregnancy, I spent a lot of time trying to figure out what to wear. I didn't want to go crazy buying a ton of clothes I wouldn't wear for more than nine months, so I focused on establishing a flattering maternity silhouette that I could pull off by purchasing some key pieces in neutral, classic colors.

I started my shopping list by finding celebrity style inspiration on Pinterest, which helped me establish a formula I used for dressing throughout pregnancy. Some of my favorite looks were inspired by Jessica Alba, Kristin Cavallari, Zoe Saldana, and Jaime King. Pinterest was fantastic because I discovered sites, like Hatch, and maternity styles from brands, like Paige Denim and Splendid. Here is a selection of key maternity (and non-maternity) pieces to keep you looking stylish from the four-month belly "pop" all the way through the nine-month home stretch. Some will even last well past your baby's arrival.

1 of 3 Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jaime King

I liked pairing skinny pants with a long coat and comfy flats. This look took me from work to weekend.

Shop the look: Cos coat, $250; cosstores.com. Splendid tank, $48; amazon.com. Citizens of Humanity jeans, $198; shopbop.com. Christian Louboutin brogues, $775; net-a-porter.com.

2 of 3 RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Zoe Saldana

These are the most flattering pair of pants—they're forgiving around the butt and hips. And, because they're cropped, they work with both flats and heels.

Shop the look: Stella McCartney blazer, $1,270; farfetch.com. Hatch Collection shirt, $88; hatchcollection.com. Hatch Collection pants, $178; hatchcollection.com. Gianvito Rossi pumps, $573; farfetch.com.

3 of 3 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, Courtesy

Chrissy Teigen

I loved this look because it's sporty and casual, but the jacket dresses it up a bit. Plus, the long tank is flattering because it covers the hips and creates a longer line.

Shop the look: Topshop jacket, $90; topshop.com. Cosabella top, $79; shopbop.com. David Lerner leggings, $99; shopbop.com. APL sneakers, $160; revolveclothing.com.

