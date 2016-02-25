What to Wear When You're Pregnant—Genius Advice from One InStyle Editor

Pregnancy is one of the most exciting times in a woman's life, but when it comes to figuring out what to wear, it can be quite stressful to dress for a completely new and different body type. I gave birth to a baby girl eight months ago, and during my pregnancy, I spent a lot of time trying to figure out what to wear. I didn't want to go crazy buying a ton of clothes I wouldn't wear for more than nine months, so I focused on establishing a flattering maternity silhouette that I could pull off by purchasing some key pieces in neutral, classic colors.

I started my shopping list by finding celebrity style inspiration on Pinterest, which helped me establish a formula I used for dressing throughout pregnancy. Some of my favorite looks were inspired by Jessica Alba, Kristin Cavallari, Zoe Saldana, and Jaime King. Pinterest was fantastic because I discovered sites, like Hatch, and maternity styles from brands, like Paige Denim and Splendid. Here is a selection of key maternity (and non-maternity) pieces to keep you looking stylish from the four-month belly "pop" all the way through the nine-month home stretch. Some will even last well past your baby's arrival.

