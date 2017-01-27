How to Dress for Any Kind of Valentine's Day Date

Edward Berthelot/Getty
Andrea Cheng (Text) and Callie Turner (Market)
Jan 27, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

I know what you're thinking: What's so hard about dressing for Valentine's Day? Throw on any dress, some non-cheesy jewelry, and bam, you're done. Yes, yes all valid points. But what if your date springs, say, mini golf on you? Or, what if you don't have Valentine's Day plans at all? Or, what if you're unsure how to style that rose-strewn slip dress in the winter? WELL. I've got news for you: There's an outfit for that.

Keep on scrolling for three perfect V-day outfits for whatever you have planned (or don't have planned).

 

1 of 3 Courtesy (5)

Anything Involving a Meal

Take the fancy route with a rose-strewn slip. But don't forget to shrug on coat, because, well, it's winter (a camel coat will warm you up, both literally and figuratively). Finally, finish your look with a polka-dot purse for interest and sweet sandals (wear them with socks).

Shop the look: Topshop coat, $140; topshop.com. Asos heels, $53; asos.com. Chan Luu earrings, $60; net-a-porter.com. GANNI dress, $260; net-a-porter.com. Dolce & Gabbana bag, $1,445; matchesfashion.com.

2 of 3 Courtesy (6)

Anything Involving an Activity

And that includes mini golf, which means jeans and walkable heels are a must. Dress them up with a set of standout earrings, a chic top, and a moto jacket for a smidge of edge.

Shop the look: Rockins jeans, $180; matchesfashion.com. Zara jacket, $100; zara.com. Manolo Blahnik heels, $675; theline.com. Paper London top, $310; net-a-porter.com. Mango bag, $40 (originally $60); mango.com. Isabel Marant earrings, $205; matchesfashion.com.

3 of 3 Courtesy (6)

Anything That Doesn't Involve a Date

No awkward first date on the books? No S.O? No problem. Make a non-date date with friends. A casual crop top-high-waist pant combo is just the thing—it's laid-back and cute enough for a serendipitous run-in with your soulmate. 

Shop the look: Topshop coat, $80 (originally $170); topshop.com. Marc Jacobs watch, $200; shopbop.com. Mango top, $30 (originally $40); mango.com. Prada shoes, $975; net-a-porter.com. Clare V bag, $325; net-a-porter.com. Khaite trousers, $690; matchesfashion.com

