Going on Vacation? Here's What to Wear

If you're heading somewhere warm and tropical during your time off, draw inspiration from Tessa Thompson's contemporary-cool look from our December issue. Style a graphic pleated skirt with a lightweight knit, complete with lace-up sandals and modern jewelry—and voilà, your perfect vacation outfit is complete.

Courtesy

RELATED: How To Dress For A Holiday Party Like Mackenzie Leigh

1. Topshop sweater ($50; topshop.com): This ribbed sweater with stripe detailing along the edge is a great way to add a sporty element to your look.

2. J.W. Anderson skirt ($589; modaoperandi.com): Feminine meets drama with this graphic fan pleated skirt.

3. Aurelie Bidermann earrings ($470; barneys.com): Make a statement with head-turning gold mirrored hoops.

4. Faris ring ($185; farisfaris.com): A cool architectural ring is the perfect finishing touch to your contemporary-cool look.

5. K Jacques St Tropez sandals ($265; net-a-porter.com): A lace-up sandal is incredibly versatile—​it can be worn with both cropped trousers and flowy skirts.

6. Oribe curl gloss ($36; oribe.com): For perfectly tousled strands, treat your curls to a finishing gloss.