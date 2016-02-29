What to Wear Under Sheer Clothing—Trade Secrets from Celebrity Stylists

The sheer trend has dominated the celebrity fashion world for quite some time—to the point where the red carpet serves as something of a battling ground to see who can bare the most without actually being nude. The biggest instance of this that first comes to mind is the Met Gala last year, in which Kim Kardashian (in Roberto Cavalli), Beyoncé (in Givechy Haute Couture), and Jennifer Lopez (in Atelier Versace) all turned up in see-through creations so scanty that they would have made even the most liberal of us blush.

And it's not just the red carpet. Even photocalls and casual events have been hit with the transparent trend, with sheer tops and pants (that reveal every kind of lingerie underneath) running rampant among the A-listers. It's all fun and great—except perhaps for the men and women who are responsible for these looks, whose job it is to prevent wardrobe malfunctions and fashion disasters whenever possible. It just adds more things to think about: How much skin should you show? What kind of lingerie should you wear? What about shapewear?

"I think it's because of top models, the Kardashians, and the girls who are very into the '90s," says stylist Cristina Ehrlich (who dresses Brie Larson, Allison Williams, and Penelope Cruz) on why the sheer trend has gone for as long as it has. "They love to wear a lot of time intimates as a top, and sometimes it looks great, sometimes it doesn’t."

To make sure we all look great 100-percent of the time, we asked three top Hollywood stylists to reveal their trade secrets on what to wear under sheer clothing.

Find Full-Coverage Nipple Covers

"I can't believe I'm saying this, but I only found these because I'm a mom. The nipple covers that you buy as a nursing mom—the ones that prevent leakage—those have the most coverage, and you can wear way more things without a bra," says Tara Swennen, who styles Kristen Stewart, Emily Ratajkowski, and Odeya Rush. "Brands used to make nipple covers that just covered the nipple, which almost looks even worse. I like LilyPadz—they have the most coverage and you can wear anything with those."

Slip Into Shapewear Shorts

"Because we work a lot with sheer right now, we use the black Spanx Power Shorty—they're great for support, they're cute, and they look like little boy shorts," says Penny Lovell, who dresses Rose Byrne, Anne Hathaway, and Kristen Wiig. "Nude ones look like shapewear, but black ones look like they're made to be seen. And they come up high on the stomatch, so they're great for support." That is, of course, unless you're Gigi Hadid, and you have a supermodel physique and don't need shapewear support—a pair of black panties work just as well.

Look Into Pretty Intimates

"These days, it's so much more than having the right shapewear," Ehrlich says. "If you have a sheer blouse, then it's about a bra that you can see. Intimates from Wolford in nude, black, and white are always great to have on hand."