What to Wear to a Rehearsal Dinner (When It's Not Your Wedding)

Rehearsal dinners are key to starting off the wedding weekend on the right foot. Just ask Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, the movie, (good going, Miranda) or Ross and Emily before Rachel crashed their London nuptials on Friends—and in athleisure, no less. But you won't be committing any wardrobe violations (or halting any weddings, presumably) because you'll be dressing appropriately for all festivities surrounding the occasion—starting with the rehearsal dinner.

But unlike the pre-imposed dress code for the ceremony and reception (black tie, cocktail, cosplay-themed, etc.), the wardrobe edicts for the rehearsal dinner can be a bit vague. As a guest, first things first: remember, it's not your day (or year, let's be honest), it's the bride's. That said, avoid white or anything that risks looking a little too bridal. But not to worry, there are still plenty of chic and festive outfit options for the rehearsal dinner, whether it's a more formal, sit-down affair, or a laid-back get-together on the beach.

The Formal Dinner

While you probably have the perfect LBD to wear for any occasion, the dark hue just seems to somber for such a festive event. Plus winter is over, so experiment with a whimsical print or a bright cheerful color, like red, and on an architectural silhouette that's dressy enough, but not overly formal. Accent with a playful clutch (cats!), a geometric necklace that's chunky enough, but not distracting, and tastefully strappy gold heels that could be recycled for your wedding day outfit. Because checking luggage is such a pain these days.

Shop the look: & Other Stories dress, $95; stories.com. Adia Kibur necklace, $60; shopbop.com. Karl Lagerfeld clutch, $185; luisaviaroma.com. Aquazurra heels, $750; barneys.com.

The Relaxed Dinner

The warm weather season is packed with beach and outdoor weddings, which call for a more informal vibe. But a BBQ rehearsal dinner doesn't mean you should show up in cut-offs and sneakers (unless officially stated). Ride the fine sartorial line with separates that happen to incorporate some of the hottest summer trends: an off-the-shoulder flippy top paired with breezy culottes that keep you appropriate and cool. Finish off with runway-ready statement earrings, a cool silver clutch, and neutral block-heel sandals that will keep you upright on sand or a picnic green.

Shop the look: Owen bag, $395; owennyc.com. Zara top, $36; zara.com. Mango culottes, $50; mango.com. BaubleBar earrings, $32; baublebar.com. Steve Madden sandals, $80; nordstrom.com.

