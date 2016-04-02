What to Wear to a Rehearsal Dinner (When It's Not Your Wedding)

Rehearsal dinners are key to starting off the wedding weekend on the right foot. Just ask Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, the movie, (good going, Miranda) or Ross and Emily before Rachel crashed their London nuptials on Friends—and in athleisure, no less. But you won't be committing any wardrobe violations (or halting any weddings, presumably) because you'll be dressing appropriately for all festivities surrounding the occasion—starting with the rehearsal dinner.

But unlike the pre-imposed dress code for the ceremony and reception (black tie, cocktail, cosplay-themed, etc.), the wardrobe edicts for the rehearsal dinner can be a bit vague. As a guest, first things first: remember, it's not your day (or year, let's be honest), it's the bride's. That said, avoid white or anything that risks looking a little too bridal. But not to worry, there are still plenty of chic and festive outfit options for the rehearsal dinner, whether it's a more formal, sit-down affair, or a laid-back get-together on the beach.

