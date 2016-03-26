What to Wear to a Spring Wedding

2015 Christian Vierig
Priya Rao
Mar 26, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

Now that spring has officially kicked off (and engagement season has ended), we are betting your social calendar has started to fill up with many a wedding. It's the perfect season for romance, given the balmy weather and blooming flowers. Now, if you are a guest at a springtime nuptial, you have plenty of options now that latest collections have hit stores. Your best bet is to inject playful color, like cheery marigolds and sweet pastel pinks, or flirty patterns, such as florals, into your wedding-day attire. Ahead, we've rounded up 14 of the most gorgeous dresses to be the best-dressed guest at your next spring wedding.

RELATED: Swoon-Worthy Dresses from Bridal Fashion Week

1 of 14 Courtesy

Otte New York

This boatneck midi dress is perfect for an outdoor wedding. 

$280 (originally $560), otteny.com

Advertisement
2 of 14 Courtesy

J. Crew

This hibiscus print dress is pretty and playful. 

$168 (originally $188); jcrew.com

3 of 14 Courtesy

Zara

This embroidered mini has just the right amount of edge for a nighttime affair.

$129, zara.com

Advertisement
4 of 14 Courtesy

& Other Stories

You'll definitely be pretty in pink in this style.

$95; stories.com

Advertisement
5 of 14 Courtesy

Self-Portrait

This pale yellow floral guipure lace dress would look lovely with simple silver accessories.  

$480; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
6 of 14 Courtesy

MSGM

We love the romantic ruffled one-shoulder neckline on this dress. 

$468; farfetch.com

Advertisement
7 of 14 Courtesy

H&M

There is no beating the affordable price tag on this floral dress. 

$40; hm.com

Advertisement
8 of 14 Courtesy

Saloni

Crafted from jersey, this printed dress is ultra breathable and lightweight.

$425; intermixonline.com

Advertisement
9 of 14 Courtesy

Samuji

Pair this dress with black statement heels and sculptural earrings. 

$280; stevenalan.com

Advertisement
10 of 14 Courtesy

Topshop

Lace is always on-trend for a spring wedding.

$150; topshop.com

Advertisement
11 of 14 Courtesy

Tibi

This semi-sheer organza dress with an asymmetric hemline is airy and fresh. 

$495; tibi.com

Advertisement
12 of 14 Courtesy

Whistles

This navy-and-white dress is as timeless as it gets.

$270; whistles.com

Advertisement
13 of 14 Courtesy

Ted Baker London

Skip the jewelry with this gemstone-bedecked dress.

$349, tedbaker.com

Advertisement
14 of 14 Courtesy

Reiss

This ink spot dress is artfully sophisticated.

$320, reiss.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!