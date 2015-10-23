What to Wear to Go Pumpkin Picking

With our Instagram feeds full of celebrities at the pumpkin patch and apple orchard (we're looking at you, North West), it got us thinking: What should we wear to look our best for these seasonal fall activities? Odds are you’ll be taking a bevy of pictures, so how do you capture that “I woke up like this" feel without being try-hard? From frayed denim to knee-high boots, below are three outfits perfect for your next weekend in the country.

Cozy Chic

Courtesy

Play up the denim skirt's flirty roots by pairing it with softly-colored, knee-high boots. Add layers on top, like a sweater and puffer vest, for extra warmth.

Shop: J.Crew down vest, $120; jcrew.com. Abercrombie & Fitch sweater, $55; abercrombie.com. Forever 21 backpack, $28; forever21.com. River Island denim skirt, $70; riverisland.com. Sorel beanie, $130; sorel.com. Faith Maybach boots, $214; asos.com.

Sophisticated Prep

Courtesy

Nothing says fall like an oversize cable knit sweater. Make your look more interesting with frayed denim and a plaid scarf.

Shop: Lands' End sweater, $75; landsend.com. Olive and Piper scarf, $34; oliveandpiper.com. Liberty United earrings, $195; libertyunited.com. Nine West booties, $129; ninewest.com. Rebecca Minkoff bag, $195; rebeccaminkoff.com. 3x1 jeans, $295; modaoperandi.com.

RELATED: How to Look Polished in Plaid This Winter

Tomboy Cool

Courtesy

Go for an on-the-go approach with overalls and a striped turtleneck. To balance out your casual vibe, opt for eye-catching accessories.

Shop: Topshop overalls, $90; topshop.com. Red 23 turtleneck, $84; red23clothing.com. Michael Kors watch, $250; michaelkors.com. Christian Louboutin scubabootie flat, $1,575; christianlouboutin.com. Zara bag, $50; zara.com.