What to Wear to Coachella

For those of you who are lucky enough to be trekking out to Indio, Calif. for some desert sun and LCD Soundsystem beats the weekends of April 15 to 17 and April 22 to 24 for Coachella, you need to have cool-girl ensembles worthy of the festival itself. Meaning? Breezy off-the-shoulder crop tops, exotic embroidered jackets, glitzy body chains, and knee-high gladiator sandals that showcase your modern bohemian edge.

RELATED VIDEO: The Coachella Lineup Is Finally Here! Eminem, Beyonce and the Weeknd to Headline

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

We surveyed frequent Coachella-goers, like Kendall Jenner, Diane Kruger, Alessandra Ambrosio, and others, to kindle some sartorial inspiration on what to wear. Ahead, five festival outfits sure to knock it out of the festival grounds at Coachella.

RELATED: The 15 Festival Fashion Pieces You Need to Pack for Coachella, Lolla, and More