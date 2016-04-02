What to Wear to Coachella

WENN.com; FameFlynet
Priya Rao
Apr 02, 2016 @ 10:45 am

For those of you who are lucky enough to be trekking out to Indio, Calif. for some desert sun and LCD Soundsystem beats the weekends of April 15 to 17 and April 22 to 24 for Coachella, you need to have cool-girl ensembles worthy of the festival itself. Meaning? Breezy off-the-shoulder crop tops, exotic embroidered jackets, glitzy body chains, and knee-high gladiator sandals that showcase your modern bohemian edge. 

We surveyed frequent Coachella-goers, like Kendall JennerDiane KrugerAlessandra Ambrosio, and others, to kindle some sartorial inspiration on what to wear. Ahead, five festival outfits sure to knock it out of the festival grounds at Coachella. 

1 of 10 FameFlynet

Diane Kruger

Kruger exudes sophistication no matter what she wears. Case in point: leopard and snakeskin at once! Mix your animal prints by choosing patterns in a similar color palette. A utilitarian army jacket nonchalantly tied around the waist comes in handy for those cool desert nights. 

2 of 10 Courtesy

Shop The Look

Equipment dress, $268; matchesfashion.com. Topshop jacket, $75; topshop.com. Michael Michael Kors bag, $102 (originally $228); macys.com. Daisy Street sandals, $41; asos.com

3 of 10 WENN.com

Kendall Jenner

Jenner went for the edgy boho princess look with an off-the-shoulder crop top and double-slit maxi skirt, but it's the accessories that really sold this outfit, including a golden headpiece, statement body chain, and western belt. Sometimes more really is more!

4 of 10 Courtesy

Shop the Look

Laura Cantu bodychain, $186 (orignally $265); shopbop.com. Forever 21 headpiece, $4; forever21.com. Alexis top, $238; intermixonline.com. Zara skirt, $50; zara.com. B-Low the Belt, $158; freepeople.com. Jeffrey Campbell boots, $210; lyst.com

5 of 10 Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Kate Bosworth

A predominantly white ensemble is bold for the desert, but Bosworth pulls it off the with aplomb, thanks to statement pieces, like an exotic embroidered jacket and studded boots, that make the look more casual.

6 of 10 Courtesy

Shop the Look

Abercrombie & Fitch dress, $58; abercrombie.com. Rebecca Taylor jacket, $259 (originally 650); rebeccataylor.com. Ray-Ban sunglasses, $165; shopspring.com. Simon Miller bag, $345; simonmillerusa.com. Ash boots, $325; zappos.com

7 of 10 FameFlynet

Alessandra Ambrosio

A tonal pink look can seem precious for a festival, but Ambrosio makes her flirty separates work by toughening them up with a brown fringe bag and western boots.  

8 of 10 Courtesy

Shop the Look

American Eagle top, $26 (originally $35); ae.com. H&M necklace, $13; hm.com. G By Guess sunglasses, $35 (originally $50); gbyguess.com. See by Chloe skirt, $355; farfetch.com. Frye boots, $179 (originally $278); thefryecompany.com

9 of 10 Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

Jenner gives an all-white look a streetwear edge with a suede gray baseball cap, oversize gold watch, and neutral wedge boots. 

10 of 10 Courtesy

Shop the Look

H&M crop top, $10; hm.com. Topshop shorts, $35; topshop.com. Zara vest, $70; zara.com. Emstate baseball cap, $20; amazon.com. Tory Burch watch, $595; toryburch.com. Toms boot, $89; nordstrom.com

