What to Wear to the Club? Get 17 Outfit Ideas from Rihanna

Rihanna's sartorial power lies in her unpredictability. Even after years of being in the spotlight, her eclectic style range still manages to catch us by surprise. (Indeed, the style savant has been named fashion icon by the CFDA two years ago). But while she holds a pretty spectacular red carpet track record, it's really when she's out clubbing that we truly get to see her unapologetically fierce, individual style.

VIDEO: Rihanna’s Best Street Style Looks

And since figuring out what to wear to a club can still be a mystery—even among the most stylish of the style set—it was a no-brainer that we'd turn to @badgalRiRi for the baddest fashion inspo for nights out on the town. We retraced her steps, rounded up all the times she went clubbing (or we tried—girl goes out a lot), and documented her outfits that are as strong as they are diverse. From princessy-pink minis and glittery pumps to oversize jackets and furry slippers, draw inspiration from Rihanna's clubbing outfits so you, too, can frequent 1Oak like a star.

