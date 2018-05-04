What to Wear to the Club? Get 17 Outfit Ideas from Rihanna

247PAPS.TV / Splash News; Tatiana Kevych/Splash News
Andrea Cheng
May 04, 2018 @ 2:30 pm

Rihanna's sartorial power lies in her unpredictability. Even after years of being in the spotlight, her eclectic style range still manages to catch us by surprise. (Indeed, the style savant has been named fashion icon by the CFDA two years ago). But while she holds a pretty spectacular red carpet track record, it's really when she's out clubbing that we truly get to see her unapologetically fierce, individual style.

VIDEO: Rihanna’s Best Street Style Looks

And since figuring out what to wear to a club can still be a mystery—even among the most stylish of the style set—it was a no-brainer that we'd turn to @badgalRiRi for the baddest fashion inspo for nights out on the town. We retraced her steps, rounded up all the times she went clubbing (or we tried—girl goes out a lot), and documented her outfits that are as strong as they are diverse. From princessy-pink minis and glittery pumps to oversize jackets and furry slippers, draw inspiration from Rihanna's clubbing outfits so you, too, can frequent 1Oak like a star.

RELATED: What to Wear to Every Type of Concert in 2016

1 of 17 247PAPS.TV / Splash News

A Pink Mini + Girly Extras

BadgalRiRi did a complete 180 with a sweet bubblegum-pink mini dress that she styled with ultra girly accessories, like bow earrings, a furry pink stole tied around her waist, fluff-trimmed socks, and glittery pumps.

available at Revolve $198 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 17 Tatiana Kevych/Splash News

A Tee + Jeans (+Puffer)

Only Rihanna has the power to make a down puffer into acceptable clubwear material. She topped her graphic tee and cuffed jeans with a super-long padded coat.

available at Shopbop $74 SHOP NOW
3 of 17 Roger/AKM-GSI

A Glittery Jacket + Skinnies

The star dressed up a pair of classic skinnies with a glittery jacket (sans layers, of course) and metallic sandals.

available at ASOS $135 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 17 Splash News

Pastels + Sporty Add-Ons

Rihanna toughened up her lavender mini (that matched her lip) with a nylon jacket casually tied around her waist and cool kicks.

available at Macy's $90 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 17 KCS Presse / Splash News

Ladylike Florals + Retro Frames

A floral print tempers the sexiness of a second-skin dress that hugs every curve. To further up the sophistication factor, finish with mod round sunnies and strappy mules. 

available at Saks Off 5th $55 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 17 AKM-GSI

An Oversize Jacket + Fluffy Slippers

RiRi turned her jacket into a mini dress (we spy micro-short cut-offs underneath, though) and then went for a super laidback vibe with fluffy pink Puma slippers.

available at Urban Outfitters $90 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 17 DEBY/AKM-GSI

Sweatshirt Dress + Minimalist Sandals

Is it a sweatshirt? Is it a dress? Either way, RiRi pulled off this gray fringed number with a stack of necklaces and minimalist white sandals.

available at Revolve $128 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 17 NCP/Star Max/GC Images

Destroyed Denim + Lace Booties

Rihanna dressed up her ripped jeans with a sweeping camel coat, a satiny tank, and black lace booties.

available at Net-a-Porter $1,195 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 17 Raymond Hall/GC Images

A Floral Gown + Metallics

Rihanna took a break from her wild side and went for sweet with a pretty floral gown that she styled with a chain-link purse (that she gripped like a clutch) and metallic sandals.

available at Neiman Marcus $168 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 17 Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto

Black Slip Dress + Cool-Girl Finishes

A slinky black dress got the Rihanna treatment when she finished it with a shearling leather coat (casually draped off one shoulder), a baseball cap, oversize hoops, and fishnets with sandals.

available at Everlane $88 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 17 NCP/Star Max/GC Images

Muscle Tee + Sneaks

Headed for the mosh pit? Aim for comfort with a graphic muscle tee (copy RiRi and sport a colorful bra underneath), micro shorts, a cross-body purse (to free up both hands), and black sneakers.

available at Target $13 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 17 NCP/Star Max/GC Images

All White Everything

Rihanna remained true to the optic (non)color, accessorizing her cut-away tank and denim mini combo with a baseball cap, an embellished white purse, and white sandals.

available at Topshop $55 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 17 James Devaney/GC Images

LBD + Thigh-High Lace-Up Sandals

Leave it to RiRi to give a classic little black dress a statement-making effect. She styled hers with layered necklaces and black lace-up sandals wrapped all the way up her leg. 

available at Forever 21 $24 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 17

Flirty Tank + Acid Wash Jeans

Offset the harshness of acid wash jeans with a flirty white top and girly fuchsia-orange sandals.

available at My Theresa $865 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 17 NCP/Star Max/GC Images

Patchwork Dress + Color-Block Sandals

For some, a multicolored patchwork dress might mean neutral accessories—but not for Rihanna. Thanks to her "more is more" fashion philosophy, she styled her printed design with a metallic clutch and bright two-tone sandals.

available at Net-a-Porer $595 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
16 of 17 Neil Warner / Splash News

Off-the-Shoulder Dress + Platforms

Rihanna was positively angelic in a breezy off-the-shoulder dress—but of course she added that famous Rihanna edge with a handful of accessories and cool platforms with straps cuffed her shins.

available at Dillard's $89 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
17 of 17 Raymond Hall/GC Images

Black Separates + Contrasting Accessories

Conservative from the front, sexy from the back (her top is held together by two strings). She added contrast with a white chain-strap purse and white chain-linked mules.

available at Rebecca Minkoff $83 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!