The Outfit That You Can Wear to Every Kind of Bachelorette Party

AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo
Fawnia Soo Hoo
Mar 15, 2016 @ 1:30 pm

With wedding season about to kick off, you'll want to start prepping your wardrobe for all the surrounding events. In addition to your rotation of ceremony and reception dresses—outdoor, beach, black-tie, etc.—plus a bridal shower outfit that won't offend the moms and grandmas, the bachelorette party outfit is the one you can have the most fun putting together. Because, like the night itself, the rules are lax and general vibe less, well, restrained.

But on the flip side, a lack of imposed wardrobe guidelines can lead to confusion and an overwhelming abundance of outfit options. (Is there a dress code for Thunder From Down Under, btw? Just asking for a friend.) So we put together the ideal bachelorette party outfit for you—whether you're hitting the clubs in Vegas or partaking in a dignified chef's table dinner with the ladies, and anything in between.

RELATED: How to Master the "Modern Feminine" Look for Spring

1 of 5 Courtesy

The Party Dress

Wearing a little black dress seems a bit somber for the occasion, but definitely stay away from white or lacy pastels that could encroach on bridal territory. So try a light, seasonal color palette in a silhouette that's made for the dance floor, like this rose pink, flounce-y sleeve mini dress. 

Pixie Market dress, $126; pixiemarket.com

Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Layer Up

It can get drafty in the restaurant, bar, or male entertainment dance show venue (ahem), so have a light neutral layer on hand to throw over your shoulders, just in case. 

Zara jacket, $50; zara.com

3 of 5 Courtesy

Not-So-Demure Pearls

It's a bachelorette party, so save your ladylike studs for afternoon tea with your BFF's future in-laws and try an edgier, punked-out twist on the classic pearl earrings.

& Other Stories earrings, $25; stories.com

Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Statement Bag

Get creative with your bag. We're dying over this adorably thematic leather champagne bucket, which is also roomy enough to carry Mardi Gras beads, themed party favors, and any other bachelorette-appropriate paraphernalia that will keep you ladies entertained through the early morning hours.

Kate Spade New York purse, $208 (originally $298); katespade.com

Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Glitterati

Nothing screams "let's celebrate!" like glitter heels, but opt for a low-block heel that won't have you whining in discomfort after three hours on the dance floor.

Miu Miu sandals, $495; mytheresa.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!