The Outfit That You Can Wear to Every Kind of Bachelorette Party

With wedding season about to kick off, you'll want to start prepping your wardrobe for all the surrounding events. In addition to your rotation of ceremony and reception dresses—outdoor, beach, black-tie, etc.—plus a bridal shower outfit that won't offend the moms and grandmas, the bachelorette party outfit is the one you can have the most fun putting together. Because, like the night itself, the rules are lax and general vibe less, well, restrained.

But on the flip side, a lack of imposed wardrobe guidelines can lead to confusion and an overwhelming abundance of outfit options. (Is there a dress code for Thunder From Down Under, btw? Just asking for a friend.) So we put together the ideal bachelorette party outfit for you—whether you're hitting the clubs in Vegas or partaking in a dignified chef's table dinner with the ladies, and anything in between.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

RELATED: How to Master the "Modern Feminine" Look for Spring