What to Wear to Every Type of Concert in 2016

Joey Foley/WireImage
Priya Rao
Jan 18, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

For die-hard music lovers out there, this year is a BIG one for concerts. From Rihanna’s Anti World tour, which kicks off February 26, to Adele’s much-anticipated blowout that begins in July (we’re still trolling StubHub to find tickets!), planning our jam fest calendar is high on our priority list. But as on-trend style setters, picking what to wear to a respective concert is just as important as the music itself.

So, we extensively sifted through this year’s line-up and found tunes (and clothes!) for every type of personality. Headed to Carrie Underwood’s country extravaganza later this month? Skip the cowboy boots and skintight denim for sophisticated fringe and snakeskin. Bieber-fever got you ready to sing Sorry in March? Channel your inner pop princess in bold colors and ultra-fun accessories. Ahead, the perfect—and we do mean, perfect—outfits for the most fabulous concerts of 2016. 

RELATED: Adele's Carpool Karaoke Brought Nicki Minaj to Tears

1 of 5 Courtesy (3)

Country 

Though known for her country roots, Carrie Underwood is thoroughly modern in the fashion department. When she takes the stage (January 30 to June 16), dress to impress in a sophisticated fringe black top, denim button-front mini, and snakeskin-print ankle boots. Don't be surprised if you'll be pulled on stage in this head-turning ensemble!

Shop the look: French Connection top, $67 (originally $136); frenchconnection.com. Oasis skirt, $62; oasis.andotherbrands.com. Daisy Street boots, $60; asos.com

Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy (3)

Pop

There is much to choose from in the pop department this year, from Selena Gomez (May 6 to July 8) to Ellie Goulding (April 1 to June 21). (And you know we've already got our Bieber tickets—he's set to go on stage March 9 to July 19.) For the occasion, we think a bold red dress, black Mary Janes, and a smiley-face adorned necklace fit the bill. 

Shop the look: Zara dress, $20 (originally $40); zara.com. Venessa Arizaga necklace, $375; shopbop.com. River Island pumps, $103; asos.com

3 of 5 Courtesy (3)

Pop Soul

Is there a bigger concert this year than Adele's (July 5 to November 9)? We want to be comfy, stylish and, dare-we-say, ready for some romance, so expect to see us in a knit shawl top paired with boyfriend jeans and shimmery flats. We think the Hello singer would approve.  

Shop the look: Tibi shawl, $275; tibi.com. Madewell jeans, $128; madewell.com. Repetto flats, $340; repetto.com

Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy (4)

Hip-Hop 

RiRi (February 26 to June 16) never fails to disappoint in the fashion department, so why should we? A mesh top matched with leather ankle pants totally pushes the envelope, while a snakeskin-embossed white sneaker adds a streetwear touch. Finish with a faux fur blue jacket. 

Shop the look: Shrimps jacket, $387 (originally $647); matchesfashion.com. Topshop pants, $600; net-a-porter.com. Boohoo top, $16 (originally $26); boohoo.com. Vince sneakers, $295; shopbop.com

Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy (4)

Rock

When Adam Levine and the rest of Maroon 5 start belting out hits (February 26 to October 16), expect our best model off-duty uniforms. A leather-like jacket, slouchy white tee, and distresssed black jeans are cool without being try-hard. Save your heels for oxblood Dr. Martens, and you're basically Behati

Shop the look: H&M pants, $40; hm.com. Topshop jacket, $90; topshop.com. Mango top, $13 (originally $20); mango.com. Dr. Martens boots, $125; drmartens.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!