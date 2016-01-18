What to Wear to Every Type of Concert in 2016

For die-hard music lovers out there, this year is a BIG one for concerts. From Rihanna’s Anti World tour, which kicks off February 26, to Adele’s much-anticipated blowout that begins in July (we’re still trolling StubHub to find tickets!), planning our jam fest calendar is high on our priority list. But as on-trend style setters, picking what to wear to a respective concert is just as important as the music itself.

So, we extensively sifted through this year’s line-up and found tunes (and clothes!) for every type of personality. Headed to Carrie Underwood’s country extravaganza later this month? Skip the cowboy boots and skintight denim for sophisticated fringe and snakeskin. Bieber-fever got you ready to sing Sorry in March? Channel your inner pop princess in bold colors and ultra-fun accessories. Ahead, the perfect—and we do mean, perfect—outfits for the most fabulous concerts of 2016.

