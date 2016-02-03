What to Wear to Every Kind of Bachelorette Party

When prepping for a bachelorette weekend, you know that you are going to be documenting every moment via Snapchat and Instagram, so your wardrobe has to be social media-ready.

First things first, take into consideration where you are going and what you will be doing. Are you clubbing in Vegas? If so, you need a party dress to dance in and look-at-me accessories that don't skimp on sparkle. Are you hitting the beach in Miami? Be sure to grab a stylish swimsuit and all the extras, like a Panama hat, statement sunnies, and a cover up that will take you from the water’s edge to cocktail hour. If you're doing an all-day activity, like venturing out to the wineries in Napa, be sure to wear something comfortable, like a no-fuss denim jumpsuit and a wedge sandal that won't sink in the grass. 

Ahead, six outfits for six different types of bachelorette parties. Cheers to the bride to be! 

1 of 6 Courtesy (5)

Beachside in Miami

It’s all about the swimsuit! Choose a statement style with a unique silhouette, like this Mara Hoffman stunner. Layer a sheer one-shouldered silk-blend jumpsuit over for an ethereal feel. Don’t forget the extras: no beachside ensemble would be complete without a Panama hat, statement sunnies, and metallic sandals.

Get the Look: Mara Hoffman swimsuit, $210; net-a-porter.com. Sensi Studio hat, $120; net-a-porter.com. Marysia jumpsuit, $407; net-a-porter.com. Dior sunglasses, $515; barneys.com. Splendid sandals, $65; nordstrom.com

2 of 6 Courtesy (4)

Hamptons Brunch

Florals and neutrals fit right in in the Hamptons. To polish off the look—while keeping it casual— slip on block heel espadrilles and cool-girl aviator sunglasses. Stacks of delicate gold rings add just the right amount of charm.

Get the Look: Rebecca Taylor dress, $650; rebeccataylor.com. Tory Burch sandals, $325; toryburch.com. H&M sunglasses, $8; hm.com. Forever 21 ring set, $8; forever21.com

3 of 6 Courtesy (4)

Dinner in N.Y.C. 

For a night out in the city that never sleeps, you have to suit up in head-to-toe black. The asymmetrical draped panel on this Tibi jumpsuit conveys just the right amount of unexpected edge. Strut your stuff in a pair of avant-garde pumps accented with vinyl trim. Badass chain link earrings and a croc-embossed clutch complete the sophisticated look.

Get the Look: Tibi jumpsuit, $695; net-a-porter.com. Jennifer Fisher earrings, $385; jenniferfisherjewelry.com. Vince clutch, $175; shopbop.com. Zara pumps, $50; zara.com

4 of 6 Courtesy (4)

Napa Wineries

Dress up a chic denim jumpsuit with printed lace up wedges finished with party-ready tassels. Throw on a cuff and some shades. Yes, way rosé! 

Get the Look: Madewell jumpsuit, $130; net-a-porter.com. Alexis Bittar cuff, $295; shopbop.com. Forever 21 sunglasses, $6; forever21.com. Paul Andrew wedges, $795; shopbop.com

5 of 6 Courtesy (5)

Sante Fe Spa Day

A classic striped shirt and knit joggers say you’re stylish, but still comfy. Throw on a bomber jacket (it is the style of the season), snakeskin sneakers, and an oversize tote bag for practical ease.

Get the Look: Topshop jacket, $110; topshop.com. H&M top, $15; hm.com. Clu pants, $220; net-a-porter.com. Tory Burch tote, $450; lanecrawford.com. Vince sneakers, $295; shopbop.com

6 of 6 Courtesy (3)

Clubbing in Vegas

Hit the town in a dress that proves you’re ready to party. The A-line silhouette is fun and flirty, while the strappy cut will accent your neck. Balance a glitzy bag with simple sandals. Now, get dancing.

Get the Look: BCBG dress, $248; bcbg.com. Marni clutch, $1,310; net-a-porter.com. Stuart Weitzman sandals, $398; stuartweitzman.com

