What to Wear to Every Kind of Bachelorette Party

When prepping for a bachelorette weekend, you know that you are going to be documenting every moment via Snapchat and Instagram, so your wardrobe has to be social media-ready.

First things first, take into consideration where you are going and what you will be doing. Are you clubbing in Vegas? If so, you need a party dress to dance in and look-at-me accessories that don't skimp on sparkle. Are you hitting the beach in Miami? Be sure to grab a stylish swimsuit and all the extras, like a Panama hat, statement sunnies, and a cover up that will take you from the water’s edge to cocktail hour. If you're doing an all-day activity, like venturing out to the wineries in Napa, be sure to wear something comfortable, like a no-fuss denim jumpsuit and a wedge sandal that won't sink in the grass.

Ahead, six outfits for six different types of bachelorette parties. Cheers to the bride to be!