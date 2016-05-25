What to Wear to Every Single Memorial Day Weekend Party

The unofficial kickoff of summer is finally here: Memorial Day weekend! Many of you will be heading out at 12 p.m. on the dot Friday for three and a half days of uninterrupted bliss. Perhaps a beachside getaway is in your future (Cape Cod? The Hamptons? Nantucket? Take your pick!), where you will be attending an evening bonfire, or maybe you'll be staying in your respective metropolitan city for chic rooftop cocktails. But if you're lucky enough to have a backyard complete with a fire-engine-red grill and lawn chairs, a BBQ with your closest friends is inevitable. Naturally, these are three very different occasions with varying locales, so dressing the part is key. Ahead, we break down what to wear to every possible fête you maybe be attending this Memorial Day weekend.

Barbecue Picnic

Nothing says picnic attire quite like gingham. The fresh pattern is cute and casual, and when cut in the form of a breezy dress it exudes effortless appeal. Pair with on-trend extras, like a white espadrille sneaker and roomy bucket bag, to continue the nonchalant vibe. Clear-framed shades add a cool factor.

Shop the look: J. Crew dress, $128; jcrew.com. Sun Buddies sunglasses, $126 (originally $175); ssense.com. Creatures of Comfort bag, $475; creaturesofcomfort.us. Superga sneakers, $89; asos.com.

City Cocktails

If you’re staying local for the weekend, say in New York or Los Angeles, you're most likely making a trip to a chic rooftop bar or restaurant—here’s hoping it will be one of many forays this summer. Keep your look modern, but summery in a bright off-the-shoulder dress, but marry it with polished accessories. A single sculptural earring adds edge, but a leather wrap-around watch and soft gray ladylike cross-body bag ensure the overall effect is pretty.

Shop the look: Warm dress, $417; otteny.com. Annelise Michelson earring, $465; farfetch.com. Ab10 bag, $550; stevenalan.com. La Mer Collections watch, $78; shopbop.com. Maryam Nassir Zadeh sandals, $505; farfetch.com.

Beach Bonfire

Courtesy

Make a beachy, but elevated statement in a bohemian blouse that looks like you picked it up in a market in Marrakesh, Morocco. Offset it with long gold necklaces and a pair of cropped kick flare jeans. Add a simple sandal, but be sure to kick them off once you've reached your sandy destination.

Shop the look: March11 top, $560; net-a-porter.com. Rag & Bone jeans, $200; net-a-porter.com. Joie sandals, $125; joie.com. Isabel Marant necklace, $139 (originally $235); barneys.com. Ray-Ban sunglasses, $175; nordstrom.com.