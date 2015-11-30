What to Wear to the Gym After Thanksgiving 

So you overindulged a bit too much on turkey and mashed potatoes, who didn’t? But balancing out those holiday meals with a trip or two to the gym is probably a good call. Below, three outfits that will make your post-Thanksgiving workouts a bit easier.

Matchy Matchy

Courtesy

The idea of a uniform, like this color-coordinated bra and pant, takes the guess work out of hitting the gym. Add a breathable tank and a pair of cool kicks.

Tulah Sabrina top, $30; target.com. Rebecca Minkoff leggings, $128; rebeccaminkoff.com. Rebecca Minkoff bra, $68; rebeccaminkoff.com. Nike sneakers, $85; nike.com.

Motivating Brights

Courtesy

One thing we believe makes working out easier is a fun wardrobe. This colorful sneaker and pant will make you forget all about how much time you have to spend on the treadmill.

Monreal London top, $159; matchesfashion.com. Brooks tights, $105; brooksrunning.com. The North Face bra, $32; thenorthface.com. New Balance sneakers, $90; newbalance.com.

Loose Layers

Courtesy

If you like to keep things a bit more loose-fitting, this workout pant is just what you need—it's perfect for yoga and pilates. Pair it with a slim jacket and layered tank up top.

Every Second Counts jacket, $355; matchesfashion.com. Victoria's Secret pants, $30; victoriassecret.com. Lululemon tank, $58; lululemon.com. Nike sneakers, $190; nike.com.