What to Wear to a Bridal Shower (When You're the Guest and Not the Bride)

Even if you're not a part of the bridal party, there are still a ton of good-friend obligations that one is expected to meet during the months—or in some cases, years—leading up to a wedding, including an RSVP'd yes to the bridal shower. And now that wedding season is upon us, spring is abloom with bridal showers, which leads us to the matter at hand—what exactly are you supposed to wear?

Consider it a practice run for the big day—the same courteous fashion rules and restrictions apply, like avoid white at all costs (or anything that neighbors white), and steer clear of anything too racy or flashy (that means no crazy cut-outs or see-through fabrics). Remember, it's not your moment. Other than that, you're free to have fun, especially since bridal showers themselves can range from a super-conservative brunch to wining out in a vineyard. To cover our bases, we pieced together two outfits that could work for any activity—indoor or outdoor—that the bride throws at you.

For an Indoor Bridal Shower

Courtesy

Got a more formal shower to attend? Slip on a floral slip dress (a silhouette that's so hot right now) and style it with delicate jewelry and minimalist accessories.

Shop the look: Zara dress, $50; zara.com. Vrai & Oro necklace, $355; vraiandoro.com. Inge Christopher clutch, $220; shopbop.com. Mansur Gavriel mules, $425; mansurgavriel.com.

For an Outdoor Bridal Shower

Courtesy

For a more casual setting, go for a playful one-piece that you can romp around in (we especially adore the girly ruffled detailing on this one from Tibi). And then step into a pair of wedged espadrilles to avoid sinking into the grass.

Shop the look: Tibi jumpsuit, $495; tibi.com. Shaesby earrings, $315; shaesby.com. Sunday Somewhere sunglasses, $290; sundaysomewhere.com. Sophie Hulme purse, $595; sophiehulme.com. Michael Michael Kors wedge, $150; michaelkors.com.