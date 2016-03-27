9 Stunning Bridal Shower Dresses for the Bride-to-Be

Though wedding season is all year long, there's nothing quite like a springtime wedding. There is something about the balmy weather and the freshly bloomed flowers that instantly puts us in a romantic mood. Still, brides-to-be have a lot on their plate with their bevy of events. There is the wedding, of course, but don't forget about the bachelorette party, the rehearsal dinner, and the bridal shower! The best way to prep for the onslaught of activities is to plan out your outfits with plenty of time in advance, so you can really look for all the right pieces.

When it comes to your bridal shower, the key is to look polished, but still feel comfortable. So, with a slew of white, floral, and pastel dresses in stores right now, we decided to round up the best of the best for your upcoming bridal fête. From delicate wispy options to those adorned with ruffles, below nine dresses to wear to your bridal shower.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

RELATED: Breaking Bridal: Unexpected Celebrity Wedding Looks