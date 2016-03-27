9 Stunning Bridal Shower Dresses for the Bride-to-Be

2015 Christian Vierig
Caroline Vazzana
Mar 27, 2016 @ 3:30 pm

Though wedding season is all year long, there's nothing quite like a springtime wedding. There is something about the balmy weather and the freshly bloomed flowers that instantly puts us in a romantic mood. Still, brides-to-be have a lot on their plate with their bevy of events. There is the wedding, of course, but don't forget about the bachelorette party, the rehearsal dinner, and the bridal shower! The best way to prep for the onslaught of activities is to plan out your outfits with plenty of time in advance, so you can really look for all the right pieces.

When it comes to your bridal shower, the key is to look polished, but still feel comfortable. So, with a slew of white, floral, and pastel dresses in stores right now, we decided to round up the best of the best for your upcoming bridal fête. From delicate wispy options to those adorned with ruffles, below nine dresses to wear to your bridal shower.

RELATED: Breaking Bridal: Unexpected Celebrity Wedding Looks

1 of 9 Courtesy

Opening Ceremony 

A formfitting midi dress skims the body and shows off your curves in all the right ways. 

$395; otteny.com

Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Mango 

Thin straps and delicate embroidery give this simple white dress eye-catching detail.

$130; mango.com

3 of 9 Courtesy

Zara

A sweet floral dress is a nice alternative to traditional white. 

$100; zara.com

Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

See by Chloe

Add some texture to a sleeveless mini dress with a long sleeve lace overlay. 

$595; otteny.com

Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Rebecca Taylor

A baby pink dress is made edgy with a small keyhole slit and mirrored eyelet details. 

$795; rebeccataylor.com

Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

H&M

Accent this white lace scoop neck dress with a statement necklace and strappy sandals. 

$30; hm.com

Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

French Connection

With lace panels and ruffles, this option is feminine and fun.

$75 (originally $228); frenchconnection.com

Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Otte New York

Accent this zigzag floral dress with a matching red sandal. 

$480; otteny.com

Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Topshop

This semi-sheer maxi dress is sweet and sophisticated. 

$58; topshop.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!