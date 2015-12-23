8 Non-Cheesy Ways to Wear Red to Your Next Holiday Party

Though our tried-and-true LBD will never lose its appeal during holiday party season, we’ve become taken with the idea of being a lady in red at our next festive fête. Not only is the crimson color seasonally appropriate (without venturing into ugly sweater territory), but it also has a self-assured confidence that we love. We scoured recent red carpets to showcase how your favorite celebrities are wearing the sultry shade this season.

RELATED: 9 Must-Haves to Stash in Your Desk for Your Next Holiday Party