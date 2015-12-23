8 Non-Cheesy Ways to Wear Red to Your Next Holiday Party

Priya Rao
Dec 23, 2015 @ 4:00 pm

Though our tried-and-true LBD will never lose its appeal during holiday party season, we’ve become taken with the idea of being a lady in red at our next festive fête. Not only is the crimson color seasonally appropriate (without venturing into ugly sweater territory), but it also has a self-assured confidence that we love. We scoured recent red carpets to showcase how your favorite celebrities are wearing the sultry shade this season.

JUST ADD SEQUINS

Selena Gomez's glamorous turn in a sequined midi-length dress is not only merry and bright, but also thoroughly sophisticated.

BORROW FROM THE BOYS

Make like Jennifer Lawrence and sport a menswear-inspired vest dress, which is nonchalantly sexy and totally comfy.

SHOW OFF YOUR FIGURE

Emily Blunt's clingy, figure-flattering knit dress hugs her in all the right places. Be sure to find a style that elongates and slims at the same time.

GET ROMANTIC

Known for its heat-seeking qualities, the color red isn’t necessarily associated with softness or a romantic vibe. Cate Blanchett proved otherwise with delicate yellow-and-white blooms on her gown.

BE MOODY

Dakota Johnson showed us that red doesn’t always have to be merry and bright. Inject dark accessories or moody florals into the color for a slightly more modern look.

GET TONAL

Rather than opting for accessories in nude or black, Amy Schumer confidently matched her heels to her dress. 

WEAR A JUMPSUIT

Victoria’s Secret Angel Lily Aldridge demonstrated the power of red in a jumpsuit with a scarf-like halter. Indulge your ‘70s side and do the same.

BE A MINIMALIST

We get it—red naturally has "look at me" qualities, and so you don’t need a bevy of bells and whistles to stand out. Choose a sleek slip dress style like Victoria Beckham for minimal effort, maximum impact.

