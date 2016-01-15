10 Celebrities Show Us How to Wear Overalls Like an Adult

When overalls first hit the scene—as a fashion item that went beyond toddler- or construction-wear—they quickly became a topic of hot debate. Regardless of whether you're for or against them, we're all pretty much in agreement that celebrities have mastered the art of styling the one-piece like a grown-up—make that, a really chic grown-up. 

Cate Blanchett, a star whose elegance has landed her on best-dressed lists around the globe, tapped into her inner child days before hitting the 2016 Golden Globes red carpet in an inky pair that she styled with a bright orange top and navy Giuseppe Zanotti pumps. And everyone's favorite style star Olivia Palermo delivered another one of her on-point looks when she coupled her black leather overalls with a black ruffled off-the-shoulder top. 

Keep scrolling for 10 lessons learned from the stars on how to pull off the denim dungarees like an adult.

Aim for Contrast

For maximum effect with minimal effort, stand out by layering a bright knit under a dark pair of overalls, like Cate Blanchett when she gave an eyeful with her orange long-sleeve top and inky slim-fit one-piece. 

Toughen Up with Leather

A pair of overalls reads innocent. Copy Olivia Palermo and harden them with a pair that is cut from a tough material, like black leather, and add edgy accessories (think: mesh pumps and chain-link jewelry).

Look for an Elevated Textile

Eschew convention and swap denim for an elevated, slinkier fabric. Then take it to the next step, like Zendaya, and commit to one shade for an elegant effect.

Finish with Statement Accessories

A striped oversize scarf, a siren-red carryall, and cool patent boots combined takes Emma Roberts's otherwise laidback outfit to a whole new level.

Embrace the '70s

Take a cue from Kate Bosworth and channel the '70s with flared overalls, a woven tote, and suede stacked heels.

Sport Statement Kicks

Leave it to Gwen Stefani to deliver her signature punk-rock edge. She styled hers with a white tank underneath a cuffed pair and finished with wedged bright blue sneaks.

Double (or Triple) Up on Denim 

Beyonce layered a chambray shirt under her overalls—and at one point, probably also shrugged on a denim jacket. Admittedly, tripling up on denim is definitely harder to pull off, but if you're up for it, look for pieces in varied washes and then step into high-shine shoes for a cool kick.

Oversize Your Shirt

SJP nailed that effortlessly chic aesthetic she's known for when she styled her slim-fit overalls with an extra-oversize white shirt that hung off one shoulder.

Bare Your Midriff (If You Dare)

Who says overalls can't be sexy? Taylor Swift took on Manhattan in distressed overalls layered over a white crop top that revealed glimpses of her abs.

Use Only One Hue

Take a tonal approach for an incredibly sleek look, like Olivia Culpo who forewent color altogether by styling her ivory Elizabeth and James overalls with an optic white long-sleeve tee underneath, a two-tone tote, tortoiseshell sunnies, and white pumps. 

