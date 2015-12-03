6 Incredibly Flattering Ways to Wear Your Maxiskirt in Winter

Caroline Vazzana
Dec 03, 2015 @ 2:45 pm

Just because colder weather has arrived doesn’t mean your wardrobe has to suffer. Between snow boots and puffy parkas (which are totally necessary), it can often be challenging to stay chic while keeping warm. One of our favorite pieces this season is the maxiskirt, which can be worn with statement coats and fun booties, alike. Below, six ways to wear the piece in winter.

1 of 6 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

Go Tonal

A printed skirt has everyday wearability when worn with warm separates in similar hues.

2 of 6 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Keep It Cropped

Wear your maxi with a cropped leather jacket to show off your waist. 

3 of 6 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

Choose Unexpected Hues

A bright blue skirt with a flashy orange coat will stand out in a sea of dreary hues.

4 of 6 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

Think About Length

Consider the length of your maxi—an ankle-grazing skirt is universally flattering and allows you to show off your covetable shoes.

5 of 6 Catherine Farrell/FilmMagic

Add a Statement Shoe

A neutral colored maxi is made more fashion forward when paired with edgy, studded boots.

6 of 6 Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

Belt It

When dealing with colorful separates, add a belt around your waist to give your look more shape.

