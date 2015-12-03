6 Incredibly Flattering Ways to Wear Your Maxiskirt in Winter

Just because colder weather has arrived doesn’t mean your wardrobe has to suffer. Between snow boots and puffy parkas (which are totally necessary), it can often be challenging to stay chic while keeping warm. One of our favorite pieces this season is the maxiskirt, which can be worn with statement coats and fun booties, alike. Below, six ways to wear the piece in winter.

RELATED: 10 Colorful Coats to Brighten Your Winter Wardrobe Game