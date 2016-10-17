How To Master Trending Makeup Techniques: Watercoloring 

There’s no denying it: Whether it’s smoky or gradient, any eye makeup look is a museum-worthy work of art. However, a single shadow color swept all over the lids has the tendency to look flat, so bringing dimension to the eyes typically involves layering multiple shadows in various finishes all over every quadrant of the eyelid.

Leave it to the pros to find a way to achieve the same look while lightening up your approach. Celebrity Makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic’s tip: Just add water. Submerge your bristles in H 2 O, then dip the damp brush in shadow and sweep it over your lid to see a faint hue emerge. Repeat the process, focusing the brush on where you want to add depth and intensity (think along your crease and the outer edges).

The important key to creating a work of eye makeup art: Always re-wet your bristles before running your brush over the eyeshadows. Aside from a softer finish, applying the eyeshadows when slightly wet will give the product more staying powder with less fallout under your eyes and on your cheekbones.

When it comes to choosing the actual shades for your palette, shimmery or satin-finish powders that will deliver the prettiest, most ethereal results. If you do opt to use cream shadows, Dedivanovic recommends taking the concealer or foundation you’re using on your skin and using a BeautyBlender ($20; sephora.com) makeup sponge to blend it across the eyelids. Then, apply translucent to the eyelids with a fluffy brush. “Then I put the cream shadow over that to prevent creasing,” the pro says.

To create the vivid violet pairing seen above, use L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Pocket Palette in Violet Amour ($8; target.com) and Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Shadow Single in Electro ($12; sephora.com). Better start practicing your brushstrokes now.

Photo by Serena Becker/AK/Kruse; hair: Nathan Rosenkranz/Alterna Haircare/Honey Artists; makeup: Lisa Garza/The Wall Group; manicure: Yuko Wada/Dior Vernis/Atelier Management; model: Alyona Subbotina/Trump Models.