Style Lessons We Learned from Being Obsessed with Victoria Beckham

There really isn't anyone who is more posh than Victoria Beckham—we mean, it was her moniker for six-plus years. But even though her run as a pop star during the Spice Girls days is a thing of the past, Beckham's chic factor never diminished. In fact, it's probably greater than ever, and it's why we've become insatiably obsessed with all things Victoria—both, the designer and her designs.

Any time there's a VB sighting, regardless of whether she just landed at JFK or she's en route to a UN conference, we'd be hard pressed to find one strand of hair out of place or an incorrectly fitted anything (it helps, too, that she has all her ready-to-wear designs at her disposal). Because, let's face it, a bad fashion day for her is as rare as her smiling at the cameras. With that said, we compiled everything we learned from studying her every move and listed out all the mini lessons to keep in mind for your next outing.

