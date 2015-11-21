Style Lessons We Learned from Being Obsessed with Victoria Beckham

Josiah Kamau
Andrea Cheng
Nov 20, 2015 @ 8:00 pm

There really isn't anyone who is more posh than Victoria Beckham—we mean, it was her moniker for six-plus years. But even though her run as a pop star during the Spice Girls days is a thing of the past, Beckham's chic factor never diminished. In fact, it's probably greater than ever, and it's why we've become insatiably obsessed with all things Victoria—both, the designer and her designs.

Any time there's a VB sighting, regardless of whether she just landed at JFK or she's en route to a UN conference, we'd be hard pressed to find one strand of hair out of place or an incorrectly fitted anything (it helps, too, that she has all her ready-to-wear designs at her disposal). Because, let's face it, a bad fashion day for her is as rare as her smiling at the cameras. With that said, we compiled everything we learned from studying her every move and listed out all the mini lessons to keep in mind for your next outing.

1 of 8 Ron Asadorian / Splash News

Lesson: Be a Stickler for Precise Proportions

Beckham balanced a cuffed gray shin-grazing pant with a matching knee-length coat. The overall effect? A seamlessly long, lean line. Add platform sky-high booties for good measure.

2 of 8 Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Lesson: Pair a Midi with a Midi

How to wear a midi boot has been one of the major fashion problems of the fall, but Beckham pulled it off like a pro. She styled hers with a navy, midi-length fluted skirt (um, genius) with a matching navy turtleneck. 

3 of 8 Ron Asadorian/Splash News

Lesson: Stick to Classic Silhouettes if You Do Head-To-Toe Color

Leave it to Beckham to make a shade as loud as hot pink look so polished. Instead of adding more to an already bold hue, she kept things sleek and simple with a shell top and flared pants, accessorizing with non-distracting extras, like her signature shades and nude heels. 

4 of 8 Ron Asadorian / Splash News

Lesson: Try Out One Trend at a TIme

Carwash pleated skirts were all over the runways (including Beckham's own resort collection), but instead of following the fashion herd, she remained true to her posh aesthetic, rocking the trend with a classic LBD and black pumps. 

5 of 8 Ron Asadorian / Splash News

Lesson: Elevate Your Casual Look Whenever You Can

This is about as casual as Beckham gets—she elevated a pair of dark rinse skinnies with a crisp white blouse, a long sleek navy coat, and high-heel boots.

6 of 8 PacificCoastNews

Lesson: Give Menswear a Feminine Spin

Beckham borrowed from the boys for this outfit, but she gave it her own flair with a breezy tuxedo coat (that fluttered with every step), a sleek pouch for a clutch, and pointy-toe flats that prevented her look from crossing into too-masculine territory.

7 of 8 AKM Images / GSI Media

Lesson: Don't Underestimate the Power of Flares

Create a long, slimming silhouette with pants that boast a wide-leg flare. Add interest with a cool cross-body and a statement bracelet. 

8 of 8 GVK/Bauer-Griffin

Lesson: Tone Down a Pop of Color

Ground a too-bold color with classic prints and pieces, like Beckham's smart checked coat and a timeless button-down shirt. 

