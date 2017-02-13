See How to Nail This Minimalist Valentine's Manicure

Courtesy
Marianne Mychaskiw
Feb 13, 2017 @ 1:15 pm

Regardless of whether or not you're observing Valentine's Day tomorrow, the technique used by manicurist Jin Soon Choi to create this minimalist heart design is one you can incorporate long after those boxes of conversation hearts have reached bargain prices at the drugstore. By pairing a nude base with a thin, standout color border, the finished effect almost qualifies as modern nail art, and is super easy to recreate. Scroll down to see step-by-step instructions on how you can master the look.

1 of 4 Courtesy

Lay Down the Base

Start by applying your favorite base coat onto all ten fingers, then allow it to dry completely before moving on to the next step.

2 of 4 Courtesy

Paint on the Heart

With a nude shade like Jin Soon's Nostalgia ($18; jinsoon.com), paint the heart pattern from mid-nail to tip. One easy way to do this is to take the brush, and drag it from one side of the nail toward the end, leaving the curved edge at the top, then repeat on the other side of the nail.

3 of 4 Courtesy

Trace the Exterior

Take a striping brush and dip it into the pink lacquer of your choosing—Soon used the Jin Soon Nail Polish in Love ($18; jinsoon.com)—and carefully trace the outer curves of the nude heart base.

4 of 4 Courtesy

Finish the Set

Repeat the motions on the rest of your fingers, sticking to the nude base, but switching the color of your heart outline, then top off with a clear top coat. Once dry, pick up your nearest succulent or cactus for a photo op.

