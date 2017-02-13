See How to Nail This Minimalist Valentine's Manicure

Regardless of whether or not you're observing Valentine's Day tomorrow, the technique used by manicurist Jin Soon Choi to create this minimalist heart design is one you can incorporate long after those boxes of conversation hearts have reached bargain prices at the drugstore. By pairing a nude base with a thin, standout color border, the finished effect almost qualifies as modern nail art, and is super easy to recreate. Scroll down to see step-by-step instructions on how you can master the look.