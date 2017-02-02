This Valentine's Manicure Is Sweeter Than a Hallmark Card

Considering that just about everything around the Valentine's Day season is decked out in hearts, maybe it's expected that nail art will follow suit. We teamed up with Maxus Nails founder Dasha Minina, who painted an understated design that is still super-festive without being a mirror image of a decked-out Russell Stover's box. Not into the spirit? Switch your color scheme and do a black heart on a white base to let the people know your true feelings for the holiday.

VIDEO: How To Master The All Heart Manicure

Scroll down to find out exactly how to nail the effect.