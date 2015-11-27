3 Delicious Things to Do with Your Thanksgiving Leftovers

Thanksgiving is over. And now it is time to (not) cook. With all of the seasoning, brining, roasting, and sprinkling of herbs performed for that pivotal feast, you don’t have to do very much to make the leftovers sing. Andrew D'Ambrosi, former Top Chef contestant who most recently helmed the kitchen at Brooklyn’s Bergen Hill and Avant Garden—and is soon to launch an eatery outside of Paris (stay tuned!)—takes a no fuss approach to the proverbial Day After. Read on for his three easy ways to enjoy it all.

Sandwich Formula 1

“In my opinion, leftover turkey is the forever the go-to for an awesome sandwich. One surefire approach is to make an incredible hoagie on fresh bread with a layer each of turkey, stuffing and gravy.” Put that whole ensemble, open-faced, on a baking sheet, and place a slice of American cheese on top, then melt it in the oven at 350°F for a few minutes. Pop the top of the bun on top for a final few minutes. Remove it from the oven and serve it with your choice of condiments. D’Ambrosi likes to sprinkle his hoagie with hot sauce, like Tabasco, “or A.1. sauce to take it up a notch!” he says.

Sandwich Formula 2

“If you have a sandwich press like a George Foreman Grill, I’d make a pressed, Cuban-style panino,” he says. Use a simple white or wheat pullman bread. Spread on a layer of mayonnaise. Then put on one thin layer each of turkey, stuffing, green beans (if you have them, or any cooked vegetable), Swiss cheese and a thin layer of cranberry sauce. Put it in a press until it’s heated through and the bread is crisp.

Shepherd’s Pie

“You can really use every last leftover to make an amazing shepherd’s pie,” says D’Ambrosi. In a bowl, chop up the turkey and mix it with some leftover stuffing. Put the mixture in a low casserole dish. Add a layer of green beans and then some gravy. Use day-old mashed potatoes (which are easy to mold) to make a layer of crust on top. Place it in a 375°F oven for at least a half an hour, or until it’s hot all of the way through (you can check it by inserting a knife into the center of the pie and then pulling it out, and touching it to see if it is super hot). If so, well, then you are ready to enjoy Chapter 2 of your holiday meal.