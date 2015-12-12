The Most Unexpected Holiday Fashion Combos to Try This Season

John Shearer/Getty
Andrea Cheng
Dec 12, 2015 @ 3:30 pm

A sequined dress and heels for the holidays? Done that. What is new, though, is pairing a high-slit skirt with thigh-high boots, like Emily Ratajkowski (pictured, above, in Altuzarra from the 2015 MTV VMAs), which delivers a boost in sex appeal without a ton of skin exposure. Or, try coupling a sweet ruffled mini dress with a pant for a menswear-inspired spin.

We compiled six of the coolest, most unexpected combos to give your holiday party look a refreshing lift. And most importantly, they're completely wearable. From button-downs layered under feathery tanks to sexy bodysuits with demure pleated midis, keep scrolling for novel approaches to party dressing.

RELATED: 12 Celebrity-Inspired Party Outfits That You Wouldn't Think to Try

1 of 6 Courtesy

High-Slit Skirt + Thigh-High Boots

A dangerously high-slit skirt on its own might be too risqué, but coupling it with a thigh-high boot maintains its sexiness without exposing too much leg. 

Shop the combo: Derek Lam 10 Crosby skirt, $270 (originally $450); dereklam.com. Alice + Olivia boots, $795; shopbop.com.

Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy

Turtleneck Sweater + Statement Necklace

Treat your turtleneck like a blank canvas and put a stunning statement necklace on full display. Elevate the knit even further with a gold pleated skirt or a luxe brocade pant.

Shop the combo: J. Crew sweater, $110; jcrew.com. Lulu Frost necklace, $425; lulufrost.com

3 of 6 Courtesy

A Flirty Dress + Sleek Pants

Trade in your black opaque tights for a smart pair of boot-cut trousers. It might seem counterintuitive, but the results will be long and lean (read: slimming). 

Shop the combo: H&M dress, $50; hm.com. Zara pants, $50; zara.com.

Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

Sheer-Paneled Bodysuit + Pleated Midi Skirt

Offset a sheer-paneled bodysuit with a demure pleated midi skirt. The perk of wearing a bodysuit: You won't have to worry about bunching or re-tucking. Pile on a heap of gold jewelry, and you've got yourself a party-ready outfit.

Shop the combo: Topshop bodysuit, $52; topshop.com. Tibi skirt, $595; tibi.com.

Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

Lace Bralet + Smart Blazer

Take your suit blazer out of the corporate setting and amp up its sex appeal with a lacy longline bralet underneath. Unbutton the topper, if you dare.

Shop the combo: Aerie bralet, $20 (originally $27); ae.com. Reiss blazer, $425; reiss.com.

Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy

A Button-Down Shirt + Feather Tank

Consider this further proof of how timeless and versatile a classic button-down can be. Smarten up a flirty feathery tank by layering it over the white Oxford. 

Shop the combo: Gap shirt, $50; gap.com. Elizabeth and James tank, $395; intermixonline.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!