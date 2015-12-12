The Most Unexpected Holiday Fashion Combos to Try This Season

A sequined dress and heels for the holidays? Done that. What is new, though, is pairing a high-slit skirt with thigh-high boots, like Emily Ratajkowski (pictured, above, in Altuzarra from the 2015 MTV VMAs), which delivers a boost in sex appeal without a ton of skin exposure. Or, try coupling a sweet ruffled mini dress with a pant for a menswear-inspired spin.

We compiled six of the coolest, most unexpected combos to give your holiday party look a refreshing lift. And most importantly, they're completely wearable. From button-downs layered under feathery tanks to sexy bodysuits with demure pleated midis, keep scrolling for novel approaches to party dressing.

