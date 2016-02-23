How to Trim Your Own Eyebrows Without Messing Them Up

Though any major brow-shaping moves are better left to the professionals, there are times when a stray hair or two will need a very slight trim before moving forward with your fill-in routine. Trimming your own brows may seem like an intimidating move, so we asked makeup artist and founder of The BrowGal lineup Tonya Crooks to provide step-by-step instructions on how to master the technique without completely messing up your arches.

First things first, you'll want to start by seeking out the proper tools. Aside from a spoolie brush to comb through the hairs, you'll need a set of brow scissors with short, ultra-straight blades—nail scissors can work in a pinch, but Crooks recommends working with more precise shears, like her own Brow Scissors ($20; thebrowgal.com).

Pick up your spoolie brush and comb the hairs in the direction they naturally grow in. "In the front, they'll often grow straight up and down," Crooks says. Brush just the front portion up, then trim a very small amount at the top, leaving your natural shape untouched.

One fatal flaw: Combing all the hairs of your brow in an upward direction, as opposed to just the front. This could often result in unexpected dips and sparse areas. "As you move through the brow, hairs often grow down," she explains. "Brows often have cowlicks and curves in them, so you need to determine what nuances your own brows have to get the cleanest cut."

Continue brushing your brows in the direction they naturally grow, and only trim small pieces that are sticking out or hanging down. As the saying goes, less is always more, so trim small amounts at a time, and leave any areas you're unsure about alone.

