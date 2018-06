If you don't take as long to get ready in the morning as we do, then you may not need an entire hour to color-correct your undereye area, but a palette like Stila's Correct & Perfect includes every shade of the color wheel to neutralize those dark circles. The hue you use all depends on your undertones—apply the yellow cream to counteract blue or purple, or try blending on the green to cancel out redness in the skin. Apricot and orange help to hide any hints of brown. Apply your foundation over the top, then set your undereyes with either the yellow or violet powder.