This Fruity Cocktail Will Make You Feel Like You're on Vacation

Is it too early to be dreaming of a beach getaway? To be pining for a fruity drink, served in a hollowed-out pineapple? To be imagining sand between our toes and perfect, saltwater hair? Probably, but there’s never a wrong time to indulge in an exotic cocktail. At The Happiest Hour, an N.Y.C.-based bar offering whimsical, beach-y décor and an amazing cheeseburger, partner and head bartender Jim Kearns whips up an excellent vacation-in-a-glass. The Pineapple Express, which combines pineapple and sage, “is meant to be a refreshing, easy drink, no matter what the weather outside is like. This drink is meant to evoke an escapist sensibility, which was, arguably, one of the main reasons tiki initially rose to prominence around the time of World War II,” says Kearns. Make the recipe below, throw on some shades, and prepare for total relaxation.
Pineapple Express
Ingredients
2 oz spirit (recommended Avua Prata Cachaca [$30; drinkupny.com], Zacapa Rum [$44; citywinecellar.com], or Puebla Viejo Blanco Tequila [$20; astorwines.com])
3/4 oz lime juice
3/4 oz honey
1 oz pineapple juice
Sage leaf garnish
Directions
Shake and strain over the rocks. Garnish with sage leaf.