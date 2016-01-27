A Delicious, 3-Ingredient Cocktail You Can Put Together in Seconds

To help ease you into the week’s descent, we present “Valley of the Flowers,” a simple yet sophisticated three-ingredient cocktail from über-popular restaurant The Clocktower, located in The New York EDITION Hotel. “I feel that cocktails shouldn't stray too far from classics, which have very few ingredients,” explains beverage manager Nathan Rawlinson. “Valley of the Flowers is just vodka, shochu (a Japanese rice liquor), and a couple dashes of bitters." In other words, this drink can be whipped up faster than you can say, "Is it Friday yet?" Try the recipe below. 

Valley of the Flowers

Ingredients

1¼ oz vodka (Rawlinson prefers Snow Leopard, $40; astorwines.com)
1¼ oz Mizu Shochu ($30; wineomart.com)
2 dashes grapefruit bitters ($9; kegworks.com)

Directions

Stir all ingredients with ice and strain into a glass without ice.

