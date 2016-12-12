How to Fix Your Skin After Drinking All Night Long—with Your Eyes Closed  

While we can’t speak to the nauseous stomach/headache portion of curing a hangover (still painfully trying to figure that one out), we can help you with the blotchy, dry, red skin thing. You know, the most visual element, besides the dark circles and puffy eyes, that you’ve been up drinking all night long. The one that an everything bagel with veggie cream cheese and a large coffee can't quite fix.

Taking off your makeup is a given, but—speaking from experience—sometimes lathering on the moisturizer doesn’t cut it, and you need an extra something-something to revitalize your face.

That’s where overnight masks come in. The product genre is having a moment, with multiple brands launching formulas that promise a powerful boost of hydration and skin repair overnight. And while it’s good to work these into your routine on the reg, we couldn’t help but notice how they were also the easy answer to attempting to undo the damage of multiple glasses of wine and, like, three hours of sleep.

Here’s a few that work wonders—just don’t forget to hit up your makeup wipes and remove your foundation first.