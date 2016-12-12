How to Fix Your Skin After Drinking All Night Long—with Your Eyes Closed  

Victoria Moorhouse
Dec 12, 2016

While we can’t speak to the nauseous stomach/headache portion of curing a hangover (still painfully trying to figure that one out), we can help you with the blotchy, dry, red skin thing. You know, the most visual element, besides the dark circles and puffy eyes, that you’ve been up drinking all night long. The one that an everything bagel with veggie cream cheese and a large coffee can't quite fix. 

Taking off your makeup is a given, but—speaking from experience—sometimes lathering on the moisturizer doesn’t cut it, and you need an extra something-something to revitalize your face. 

That’s where overnight masks come in. The product genre is having a moment, with multiple brands launching formulas that promise a powerful boost of hydration and skin repair overnight. And while it’s good to work these into your routine on the reg, we couldn’t help but notice how they were also the easy answer to attempting to undo the damage of multiple glasses of wine and, like, three hours of sleep.

Here’s a few that work wonders—just don’t forget to hit up your makeup wipes and remove your foundation first. 

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

To give you an idea of just how celebrated this overnight mask, know that one tub of this stuff is sold every 12 seconds worldwide. The gel-like consistency and cooling factor makes application a spa treatment in and of itself, but it's also formulated with a "Sleepscent" that promotes rest through notes like sandalwood, rose, and orange flower. 

AMOREPACIFIC Time Response Skin Renewal Sleeping Masque

If you're tipsy, chances are you're probably not going to bother with the little brush, but it does make the whole experince feel special and fancy. But again, we know that's not top priority at 2 AM. While pricey, this sleep mask utilizes two anti-aging compounds found in green tea to help your cells repair damage, boost skin cell energy so they can get to work, and evening out tone, among other benefits. Interestingly enough, the masks also works to get rid of proteins that accelerate skin aging. Of course, as most masks are, it’ll leave your face feeling hydrated in the AM. 

Sulwhasoo Radiance Energy Mask

If ya dig gemstones, listen up. Sulwhasoo turned to jade for its purifying and hydrating proprieties to formulate this mask. The cool thing is your skin feels instantly smoother than you apply it, and the soft-to-the-touch, glowy benefits are only amplified once you wake up. It's rather thick, so a little goes a very long way. Oh, and it smells like a dream. 

La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Sleep Mask

This is the ultimate #treatyoself mask, as we can't deny its hefty price-tag. Yet, it definitely performs. Made with the brand's signature anti-aging caviar extract, it leaves your skin feeling soft, firm, and plump. It also works to exfoliate dead skin cells, so smooth texture is actually a dream come true. Again, a little goes a very long way, so you get bang for your buck. 

