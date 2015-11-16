Get the Taste of Thanksgiving (Minus the Hefty Calories) in This Healthy Green Smoothie Recipe

If you're dreaming of Thanksgiving dinner, consider a healthy pre-meal teaser with a taste reminiscent of your imminent feast. This creamy green drink, appropriately named "Thanksgiving in Your Mouth," is the brainchild of Simple Green Smoothies co-founders Jen Hansard and Jadah Sellner, and one of 100 quick and easy recipes featured in their new book of the same name ($17; amazon.com).

Made of spinach, almond milk, chopped mango, sweet potatoes (yes, you read that correctly), and a dash of cinnamon and nutmeg, it packs all of the holiday's comforting flavors, minus the calorie bomb. "Sweet potatoes are high in complex carbs, and their natural sugars release slowly into the bloodstream," write the authors. Pro tip: Make sure to also blend in the sweet potato skin—it's loaded with fiber, which helps with digestion (you know, for later). Read on for the recipe.

Courtesy

Thanksgiving in Your Mouth

Serves: 2

Ingredients

2 cups spinach

2 cups unsweetened almond milk

1⁄4 cup water

1 cup sweet potato, baked and chilled

2 cups chopped mango

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Directions

1. Blend the spinach and almond milk until smooth.

2. Add the water, sweet potato, mango, cinnamon, and nutmeg and blend again.