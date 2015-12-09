A Festive Tequila Punch That'll Keep Your Holiday Party Going All Night Long

If holiday hosting stress is the problem, one big bowl of serve-yourself party punch is the solution. We love something easy but unexpected—like a batch of tequila-based cocktails that isn’t a margarita. Our go-to this season? “’Tis the Spritzer” from Cody Goldstein, founder of Muddling Memories, a cocktail and bar consulting firm, and the head bartender at cozy West-Village, N.Y.C.-based restaurant Upholstery Store: Food and Wine.

“The drink is a seasonal favorite of mine because of its versatility. It stands up great as a cocktail alone, but could also be batched and served as the ultimate party punch,” says Goldstein. “The Aperol adds a nice festive color to the drink, and the champagne topping gives it a celebratory touch, which is always fitting for the holidays.” Make the simple recipe below for your upcoming Hanukkah, Christmas, or New Year's Eve party.

‘Tis the Spritzer

Ingredients:

2 parts Tres Agaves Reposado Tequila ($24; winewisegreenwich.com)

1 part blood orange juice

½ part Aperol ($17; thewhiskeyexchange.com)

½ part cranberry juice

Champagne, to fill

Cranberries to garnish

Directions:

1. Add all the ingredients into a shaking tin and fill with a handful of ice.

2. Shake for 5 seconds and strain into a Collins glass.

3. Top with Champagne and garnish with a few cranberries.