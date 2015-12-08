Haylie Duff's 5-Ingredient Sweet Potato Side Dish Will Outshine Any Entrée

Feel like whipping up a nice dinner but don't know where to start? Haylie Duff is well acquainted with the struggle. The lifestyle blogger and Real Girl's Kitchen host may have a slew of Pinterest-worthy recipes in her arsenal, but that wasn't always the case (she once confessed to us that she started her food blog because she had "no idea" how to prep a meal). That's why the newly-minted chef’s no-fuss cooking approach is so refreshingly easy to execute.

Just take this Molasses Sweet Potato Mash. Not only is the creamy side dish a favorite among her brood (she and fiancé Matt Rosenberg welcomed their baby girl, Ryan, in May)—it only requires five ingredients, rendering it the ideal weeknight side. Or, if you're in the mood to carbo-load, the main event. "Sweet potatoes are a holiday side must," Duff tells InStyle. "This one gives the traditional recipe a modern twist with a hint of chipotle and molasses, so you still offer that nostalgic taste with a little something extra.”

Read on for the recipe.

RELATED: Haylie Duff Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

Courtesy

Molasses Sweet Potato Mash

Serves: 3

Ingredients:

3 sweet potatoes, or buy the peeled and cubed frozen variety

1-2 pats of butter

1 tsp chipotle adobo sauce

1 tbsp molasses or brown sugar

Pinch of salt

Fresh cilantro (optional)

Feta cheese (optional)

RELATED: Hilary and Haylie Duff Want Mothers Everywhere to #EndMommyWars

Directions:

1. Boil the sweet potatoes with a pinch of salt.

2. Once tender, drain and mash.

3. Add 1-2 pats of butter, 1 tsp of chipotle adobo sauce, 1 tbsp of molasses or brown sugar, and a pinch of kosher salt.

4. Combine and garnish with fresh cilantro and some crumbly feta cheese if desired.