9 S'mores Recipes You Can Make Without a Campfire

Katie Donbavand
Jul 26, 2015 @ 1:15 pm

There is nothing that can instantly transport us back to childhood more readily than an ooey-gooey bite of s'mores. King of the summertime desserts, it only takes one mouthful of the chocolate-marshmallow-graham-cracker goodness to make us want to run through the sprinklers and have a slumber party. 

There is one downside to the dessert: they're tough to make if you don't have access to a fire pit. This summer, it's been our mission to track down hassle-free versions of the tasty throwback treat. Read on for a list of super easy s'mores and s'mores-adjacent recipes from our favorite food bloggers. From truffles to milkshakes, we guarantee you'll be making these s'mores all  year-round. 

1 of 10 Courtesy of First Year

S'Mores Bites

We dare you to eat just one of these cookie-cup style s'mores! The made-in-the-oven minis are just as tasty as their bonfire-toasted grandparents but way easier to make. Get the recipe on The First Year blog. 

2 of 10 Courtesy of Completely Delicious

S'Mores No-Bake Icebox Cake

Layers of graham crackers snuggle up against homemade chocolate pudding, and the whole thing is wrapped in a marshmallow whipped cream hug. Get the recipe from Annalise Sandberg and her aptly named Completely Delicious blog.

3 of 10 Courtesy of Dessert for Two

Indoor S'mores Dip

As far as we're concerned, the best use for a cast iron skillet is this s'mores dip. Christina Lane whipped up this decadent dip on her blog Dessert for Two. While the luscious dessert is perfect for a rainy summer day, she suggests whipping it up on cold winter day to remind you of sweeter seasons. Try the five-napkin-recipe here. 

4 of 10 Courtesy of Kitchy Kitchen

S'mores Milkshake

Leave it to the Kitchy Kitchen to combine two of our favorite things: milkshakes and s'mores! It's everything you love about s'mores—smokey, sweet, and sticky—captured in a glass. Yes, please. 

Get the recipe here

5 of 10 Courtesy of Wine & Glue

S'mores Fudge

This list just keeps getting better, doesn't it? Graham cracker crust and marshmallow fudge sandwich a generous layer of chocolate fudge. The rich treat is best served with friends, scary movies, and pajamas. Get the genius recipe from Wine and Glue here.

6 of 10 Courtesy of Culinary Concoctions by Peabody

Chocolate Donette S'mores

A masterwork of gluttony, these chocolate donette s'mores are perfect for full-on cheat days. Skip the graham crackers and wedge your chocolate and marshmallows in between two sliced chocolate donuts for a decadent dessert that borders on criminal. 

Get the recipe from Peabody at Culinary Concoctions who admits that this treat is "way evil...but in a good evil way." 

7 of 10 Courtesy of Sprinkle Some Sugar

S'mores Truffles

Reimagining s'mores as truffles? We're in. 

"These are bite-sized heaven," blogger Jessica Kraft assures us of the pretty and poppable treats. Get the recipe here

8 of 10 Courtesy of Blahnik Baker

S'mores Martini

Let's raise a glass to Zainab Storm's boderline genius s'mores martini recipe. The food blogger took our favorite childhood treat to adult levels with this lovely libation made with chocolate vodka, coffee liqueur, and garnished with mini 'mallows. Cheers!

9 of 10 Courtesy of Minimalist Baker

Peanut Butter S'moreos

We'll admit it: Half of the fun of eating s'mores is getting your hands dirty. If you like the sticky fun of making the summer staple, you're really going to love this recipe from the Minimalist Baker. 3 ingredients, 5 minutes, and 1 pan is all it takes to make the ooey-gooey goodness of peanut butter s'moreos. 

Get the recipe on the Minimalist Baker site (as well as other base simple and yummy recipes—blogger Dana Schultz only creates recipes with 10 ingredients or less, one bowl, or 30 minutes or less to prepare). 

10 of 10 Courtesy of Kitchy Kitchen

Bonus! S'meaches

We couldn't resist adding one recipe to our list for when you do find yourself fireside. This mouthwatering creation from The Kitchy Kitchen introduces our favorite summer fruit to our favorite summer dessert. The results? A mouthful of sunshine. 

Get the s'meaches recipe here.

