How to Show Off Your Team Spirit This Super Bowl Without Wearing a Jersey

Ahh, Super Bowl Sunday. It’s a day that is filled with football, food, and fun—all the goods. But what’s the one thing that's missing? Fashion. Yes, we have faith that Beyoncé will hit the halftime stage in a stellar ensemble (or, fingers crossed, two or maybe three), but we viewers have the right to show off our sartorial skills too. You can take the easy route and wear a jersey—just be sure to style it in a way that shows off your personal aesthetic. But if you really want to stand out, create your Sunday funday look with fresh silhouettes in your favorite team's colors. Super cute pieces that you can wear all season long sure do beat out a jersey any day.

Ahead, two outfits that show off your spirit in the coolest of ways.

You're Rooting for: The Denver Broncos

The colors: Orange, Blue, and White

Get the look: H&M top, $10; hm.com. Whistles skirt, $340; whistles.com. Rebecca Minkoff bag, $295; shopbop.com. Topshop sneakers, $35; topshop.com.

You're Rooting for: The Carolina Panthers

The colors: Teal, Black, White, and Silver

Get the look: Uniqlo sweater, $30 (originally $80); uniqlo.com. Topshop pants, $38; topshop.com. Rag & Bone clutch, $338; harrods.com. Common Projects sneakers, $505; net-a-porter.com.