How to Wear the Pieces You Forgot You Had in Your Closet

In the depths of every closet lurks a slew of fashion forgottens that haven't seen the light of day since...well, forever. They range anywhere from decades-old, out-of-fashion styles to pieces that evoke tinges of embarrassment or regret, yet for whatever reason you've held onto them. You know what we're talking about—it's that scandalous bustier you thought you'd wear again after Halloween (I'm guilty of this one, unfortunately) or that short bodycon dress from your clubbing days. 

And since we're all well aware of how cyclical fashion can be—what's old is new, and so on—we surveyed the InStyle staff and came up with six of these "outdated" items and then armed ourselves with the mission to make them wearable again. From tie-dye tees to Jnco jeans (remember those?!), here's how to wear them for holiday soirees, casual hang-outs, or weekend errands, ahead.

The Piece: A Racy Bustier Top

A cut-out bustier doesn't have to be relegated to one night of the year (like, say, Halloween). Elevate it to eveningwear status with a silky pair of high-waist, wide-leg pants and contemporary accents for a dressy occasion.

Shop the look: Boohoo caged bustier, $16; boohoo.com. Zara trousers, $100; zara.com. Capwell + Co. choker, $42; capwell.co. Kate Spade New York clutch, $298; katespade.com. Loeffler Randall pumps, $350; loefflerrandall.com.

The Piece: A Girly Ruffled Tiered Skirt

Tiered ruffles were such a hit in the early aughts. But instead of an equally sweet top (which could read too twee), give it an on-trend '70s-inspired spin with warm neutrals and cool midi boots. 

Shop the look: J. Crew sweater, $98; jcrew.com. Rebecca Taylor skirt, $295; modaoperandi.com. Coach coat, $1,995; coach.com. Alexander Wang boots, $695; net-a-porter.com. Sophie Hulme bag, $765; shopbop.com.

The Piece: A Tie-Dye Tee

Ever since Proenza Schouler brought tie-dye back from the '70s a few seasons ago (see celebrity proof: Miranda Kerr), and most recently Altuzarra for spring 2016, the free-spirited pattern has found a fanbase beyond the hippie crowd. Skip the fringe and flares, and toughen up the look with black leather and lace-up boots. 

Shop the look: Current/Elliott tee, $178; barneys.com. Banana Republic leather jacket, $450; bananarepublic.com. Wilfred skirt, $60; aritzia.com. Milly bucket bag, $365; shopbop.com. & Other Stories boots, $275; stories.com.

The Piece: A Micro-Short Bodycon Dress

That skin-tight, bodycon dress left over from clubbing days? Treat it like a top—layer it under a full midi-length skirt and style with statement accessories for an elegant evening look. 

Shop the look: H&M dress, $35; hm.com. Tibi skirt, $525; tibi.com. Asos clutch, $33; asos.com. Joie sandals, $171; joie.com.

The Piece: Jnco Jeans

Jncos were the jeans of choice in the '90s and early aughts. Dig yours up and balance the exaggerated wide-leg silhouette with a sleek off-shoulder top and fresh kicks. 

Shop the look: H&M top, $30; hm.com. Jnco jeans, $60; jnco.com. Ariel Gordon necklace, $450; arielgordonjewelry.com. Vince cross-body bag, $265; vince.com. Ash sneakers, $228; ashfootwearusa.com

The Piece: Corduroy Pants

Cords are making a comeback—commit to the '70s movement with a burgundy turtleneck, a saddle purse, and block-heeled midi boots.

Shop the look: Trademark turtleneck, $188; trade-mark.com. Madewell flare corduroys, $135; madewell.com. Rebecca Minkoff purse, $295; shopbop.com. Givenchy boots, $1,350; ssense.com.

