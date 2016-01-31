8 Style Lessons We Learned from Zoolander

Priya Rao
Jan 31, 2016 @ 1:15 pm

When it comes to male models, there's only one who can kill it in a walk-off, turn heads with his signature "Blue Steel" look, and frankly is just naturally "really, really, ridiculously good looking"—and all before the invention of the selfie! Yes, we're talking about the one and only Derek Zoolander. And the ultimate male model, who first debuted on the big screen catwalk in 2001 is back and fiercer than ever with Zoolander 2 just around the corner. 

In case you need a refresher, the original Zoolander chronicled a dimwitted model brainwashed to assassinate the Prime Minister of Malaysia. Yes, that actually was the premise.

 

But for those who don’t quite remember the cult flick starring Ben Stiller as Derek, Owen Wilson as model nemesis Hansel, and Will Ferrell as Mugatu, we are here to remind you of the most important style and, well, life lessons from the film, in advance of Zoolander 2, which hits theaters February 12—smack in the middle of New York Fashion Week. Coincidence? We think not. So get comfortable and get schooled on the most important style lessons from Zoolander.

Shine bright in metallics

Rihanna may have sang, "Shine bright like a diamond," but Derek Zoolander proved the point that metallics make everyone look better first. I mean, Magnum couldn't be revealed without sparkles and glitter.

Color-Coordinate with Your Squad

Not everyone can be the star of their group. Rather than fighting for attention, make a complementary statement. Here, Derek and his friends chose primary colors. Their unifying factor? Orange mocha frappuccinos. #squadgoals.

Make Sure Your Accessories Stand Out 

A simple white tank and cobalt blue cargo pants can be elevated with flashy extras. Derek knows how to work that coal mining equipment. 

Do Match Your Accessories to Your Outfit

A matchy-matchy ensemble is not for wallflowers, but stick to black-and-white patterns, like Derek, for a more wearable take.

When pondering life’s lessons, be sure to wear comfy clothes

Derek does a lot of soul-searching in the flick, but when exerting your brain it's best to do so in cozy attire. You won't ever feel too bad about yourself when wearing a peguin onesie. 

Never underestimate the power of sick leather pants

When engaging in a walk-off, be prepared. It's best to wear your most capable looking outfit, and slim leather pants won't steer you wrong.

Own Your Personal Style

Hansel temporarily dethroned our beloved Derek for total male model domination, and the way he did it? Knowing what works on him. In this case—his flowing locks and boho far-flung attire. 

Make everything larger-than-life, including your blazer

The Derek Zoolander School for Kids Who Can't Read Good and Want to Do Other Stuff Good Too shouldn't be ant-sized, and when it comes to fashion, neither should your blazer. Wear larger-than-life colors and metallics (duh!) with aplomb.

