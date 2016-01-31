8 Style Lessons We Learned from Zoolander

When it comes to male models, there's only one who can kill it in a walk-off, turn heads with his signature "Blue Steel" look, and frankly is just naturally "really, really, ridiculously good looking"—and all before the invention of the selfie! Yes, we're talking about the one and only Derek Zoolander. And the ultimate male model, who first debuted on the big screen catwalk in 2001 is back and fiercer than ever with Zoolander 2 just around the corner.

In case you need a refresher, the original Zoolander chronicled a dimwitted model brainwashed to assassinate the Prime Minister of Malaysia. Yes, that actually was the premise.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

But for those who don’t quite remember the cult flick starring Ben Stiller as Derek, Owen Wilson as model nemesis Hansel, and Will Ferrell as Mugatu, we are here to remind you of the most important style and, well, life lessons from the film, in advance of Zoolander 2, which hits theaters February 12—smack in the middle of New York Fashion Week. Coincidence? We think not. So get comfortable and get schooled on the most important style lessons from Zoolander.

RELATED: How Clueless Taught Me Everything I Know About Fashion