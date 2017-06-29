How to Prevent Your Hair Color From Fading This Summer

Coloring your hair in the summer is a gamble. If the odds are in your favor, your new platinum blonde, rich brunette, or vibrant red shade will look just as fresh as when you got up from your colorist's hair for the entire season. When luck isn't on your side, the swimming and the extra sunlight you're taking in will result in your color fading faster than the bottle of rosé you go through on a summer evening.

Let this year be the one where the likelihood that your dye job holds up for the entire season is in your favor. We turned to COLOR.ME by KEVIN.MURPHY design director, Kate Reid for her tips on how to keep your strands from fading in the summer.

"Spending time in the sun, the pool, and outdoors increases in summer," says Reid. "These environmental influences break down the outer layer on the hair shaft, making it look dull and discolored while causing your color to fade faster."

Protecting your color starts in your bathroom. Reid recommends placing a water filter in your shower to ensure you're washing your hair with clean water. She also suggest ditching your hot tools, when possible. "Thermal styling can lead to over-heating, which dries out the hair, opens up the outer layer and can fade color. If the hair is over-styled, its exterior loses shine quickly becomes dull, making it hard for the hair shaft to reflect light. It is essential to use a heat protectant when using hot tools."

If you're going to be spending a lot of time pool- or beach-side this summer, she suggests protecting your hair with a leave-in conditioner like KEVIN.MURPHY's UN.TANGLED ($28; kevinmurphy.com.au for salons) which will re-nourish your strands, or a smoothing cream like R+Co's High Dive ($27; nordstrom.com) to seal the hair shaft.

While avoiding the sun is impossible, there are a few things you can to prevent rays from ruining your color. "It [sun damage] is most noticeable when dark hair fades or lightens, as it will generally show through in warmer, orange tones," says Reid. To stop the rays from stripping the warm tones in your hair, she suggests using a reparative, color-enhancing shampoo and conditioner combo such as KEVIN.MURPHY's BLONDE.ANGEL.WASH ($29; kevinmurphy.com.au for salon locations) and BLONDE.ANGEL treatment ($35; kevinmurphy.com.au for salon locations).

Another preventative measure you can take is to slightly alter how you dye your hair. For darker colors, Reid says to opt for a demi color rather than a permanent dye. Blondes can keep their coloring process as is, but make sure they're using a color-enhancing shampoo and conditioner to keep their shade fresh and clear.