12 Tools You Need for a Fully-Stocked Holiday Bar

Courtesy
SYDNEY MONDRY
Nov 17, 2015 @ 3:15 pm

It’s nearly December, which means we’re moving full speed ahead into holiday party season. For those of you hosting, we recognize and share your PPP (Pre-Party Panic). There’s nothing that dulls our tinsel quite like having to make three emergency runs to the liquor store minutes before the soirée even starts. To avoid the situation, we reached out to JB Bernstein, Beverage Manager of award-winning Philadelphia-based American restaurant Vernick Food & Drink, which is famous for its indulgent, gourmet toast appetizers and cocktails (natch), for ways to battle the stress that often comes with entertaining. His advice? A fully stocked bar that will last you through winter. “Making drinks properly is becoming more and more popular, and it's crucial to have the appropriate tools,” says Bernstein. Scroll through for his must-have products (and some awesome hostess gift ideas!).

1 of 12 Courtesy

STRAINER

($56; food52.com)

Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy

JULEP STRAINER

($10; surlatable.com)

3 of 12 Courtesy

SHAKER

($70; williams-sonoma.com)

Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy

MIXING GLASS

($50; whisknyc.com)

Advertisement
5 of 12 Courtesy

ICE MALLET

($16; cocktailkingdom.com)

Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy

MUDDLER

($22 each; food52.com)

Advertisement
7 of 12 Courtesy

MICROPLANE

($17; kitchenandcompany.com)

Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy

SHARP KNIFE

($61; crateandbarrel.com)

Advertisement
9 of 12 Courtesy

PARING KNIFE

($9; amazon.com)

Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy

PEELER

($9; crateandbarrel.com)

Advertisement
11 of 12 Courtesy

JUICER

($17; cocktailkingdom.com)

Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy

JIGGER

($7; westelm.com)

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!