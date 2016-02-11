Biscotti are delicious, coffee is delicious, and biscotti enjoyed with coffee is a fabulous snack. But biscotti-flavored coffee might be the tastiest treat of them all. The recipe for this unique beverage comes from Stephanie Izard, winner of Bravo’s Top Chef season 4 and co-owner of James Beard Award-nominated restaurant Girl & the Goat, located in Chicago. Izard created Biscotti Coffee for her latest venture as “Chef de Caffeine” for the Wyndham Grand’s newly opened Brew Parlor, a global cold-brewed coffee program featuring cold-brewed coffee-based drinks and cocktails.

Becoming a coffee connoisseur is more rigorous than you might think: A few years prior to her role at the Brew Parlor, Izard visited several coffee farms in Columbia in preparation for the opening of her diner, Little Goat, which features a coffee shop. “I was picking beans for 30 minutes and only had enough to make half a cup of coffee,” Izard says. “Additionally, we did several 'cuppings,' where you taste coffees next to each other, either for blending purposes or quality checks,” explains Izard. “The process is so specific and the tasting notes taken are so detailed. It's like being with a master sommelier as he blind-tastes a wine.”

Try Izard’s recipe for Biscotti Coffee below.

Biscotti Coffee

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients

8 oz cold-brewed coffee (you can make this at home by soaking 1 cup of coarsely ground coffee beans in 4 cups of cold water for 12 hours and then straining, or using a store-bought concentrate and mixing it with water)

2 oz simple syrup (recipe below)

One big spoonful of almond whipped cream (recipe below)

More whipped cream for topping

For the Almond Cream

2 cups sliced almonds, toasted until very dark but not quite burnt

1 qt heavy cream

1/2 oz powdered sugar

For the Simple Syrup

2 cups sugar

2 cups water

1/2 oz fennel seed

1/5 oz star anise

Zest of one orange

Directions

1. To make the almond cream: Toast sliced almonds at 350° for 5 to 10 minutes. As soon as the nuts come out of the oven, put them into a container and pour the heavy cream over them. Let sit for 15 minutes, then put cream and nuts into pot and bring the mixture to a simmer for 5 minutes. Chill the mixture over ice (for even more flavor, allow it to sit overnight in the refrigerator). Strain the mixture and whisk powdered sugar into the cream.

2. To make the simple syrup: Combine the syrup ingredients and bring to a boil in a stainless steel pot. Turn off the heat and let the syrup sit until it cools to room temperature. Strain.

3. Combine cold-brewed coffee, simple syrup, and whipped cream in a shaker with ice. Shake until frothy and pour with ice into a cup and top with a dollop of whipped cream.