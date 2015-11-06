How to Cold-Proof Your Winter Look with These 9 Pieces

Nov 06, 2015

East Coast winters are ridiculously brutal, and as thick-skinned as we are as a group, subzero temps are hard to stand. The weather makes everything that much more difficult, like commuting, piecing together outfits, waking up...or functioning as a human being. We rounded up nine chic pieces that you can throw on over, underneath, and in between your layers as added insulation against the cold. From a heat-tech shirt to heavy-duty marled socks, shop these no-think ways to winter-proof your look. 

1 of 9 Courtesy

A Cozy Hat

Sometimes your average knit beanie just doesn't cut it. Look for cold-weather textiles that mean business, like leather and shearling.

Shop it: Acne Studios, $560; acnestudios.com

2 of 9 Courtesy

A Heat-Tech Layer

Uniqlo's heat-tech shirts promise to prevent body warmth from escaping. Layer a long-sleeve tee under shirts and sweaters for maximum heat.

Shop it: Uniqlo, $20; uniqlo.com

3 of 9 Courtesy

A Fleece Jacket

Retro Patagonia styles were a source of inspiration for many designers for fall. Go for the original and treat the fleece jacket as an inner coat under your winter topper. 

Shop it: Patagonia, $229; patagonia.com

4 of 9 Courtesy

A Blanket for a Scarf

The bigger the better—go oversize with a blanket-sized scarf.

Shop it: Wilfred Free, $85; aritzia.com

5 of 9 Courtesy

A Faux Fur Stole

Another alternative to an oversized scarf is a faux fur stole—it delivers both warmth and elevated style.

Shop it: Zara, $100; zara.com

6 of 9 Courtesy

A Faux Fur Vest

Shrug on a vest over a sweater dress (or sweater and skinnies) in the fall and underneath a coat in the winter.

Shop it: DKNY, $335; net-a-porter.com

7 of 9 Courtesy

Shearling Mittens

Replace your knit gloves with cozy mittens blanketed in shearling. (This pair in particular comes in five other colors.)

Shop it: Coach, $295; coach.com

8 of 9 Courtesy

Fleece-Lined Tights

Yes, it's possible to wear dresses in the cold—but only with the help of winter tights, like this fleece-lined pair. 

Shop it: Plush, $35; shopbop.com

9 of 9 Courtesy

Camp Socks

Up your sock game with this marled camp pair that can help your feet weather all types of cold. 

Shop it: J. Crew, $17; jcrew.com

