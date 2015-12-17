Toast the Star Wars: The Force Awakens Premiere with this Planet Hoth Toddy Cocktail Recipe

There are two things that Rebels and Storm Troopers can agree on: cleaning up after your tauntaun is a total drag, and the best way to keep warm on the Hoth is with a delicious cocktail.

The force is strong with this cocktail recipe: Planet Hoth Toddy!

In a galaxy far, far away, the ice planet Hoth is a freezing winter wasteland. While the temperatures haven't quite dipped to Hoth-levels yet, that isn't stopping us from whipping up this warm and cozy drink created by Juan Coronado​, the cocktail innovator at Barmini by José Andrés​. The easy recipe is the perfect pre-game to this weekend's long-awaited Star Wars sequel, but will also impress guests at your next holiday party (no wampas invited!).

Planet Hoth Toddy Recipe

Ingredients:

2 parts white rum (Juan Coronado prefers using Bacardi Gran Reserva Maestro de Ron)
¾ part lime juice
½ part simple syrup
¼ part Maraschino liqueur
1 egg white

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients and shake vigorously in a shaker with plenty ice.
2. Double strain into a coupe glass.
3. Garnish with nutmeg. Watch out for wampa.

