Toast the Star Wars: The Force Awakens Premiere with this Planet Hoth Toddy Cocktail Recipe

There are two things that Rebels and Storm Troopers can agree on: cleaning up after your tauntaun is a total drag, and the best way to keep warm on the Hoth is with a delicious cocktail.
Master This Recipe
The force is strong with this cocktail recipe: Planet Hoth Toddy!
In a galaxy far, far away, the ice planet Hoth is a freezing winter wasteland. While the temperatures haven't quite dipped to Hoth-levels yet, that isn't stopping us from whipping up this warm and cozy drink created by Juan Coronado, the cocktail innovator at Barmini by José Andrés. The easy recipe is the perfect pre-game to this weekend's long-awaited Star Wars sequel, but will also impress guests at your next holiday party (no wampas invited!).
Planet Hoth Toddy Recipe
Ingredients:
2 parts white rum (Juan Coronado prefers using Bacardi Gran Reserva Maestro de Ron)
¾ part lime juice
½ part simple syrup
¼ part Maraschino liqueur
1 egg white
Directions:
1. Combine all ingredients and shake vigorously in a shaker with plenty ice.
2. Double strain into a coupe glass.
3. Garnish with nutmeg. Watch out for wampa.