This Spinach and Fennel Salad May Just Be the Easiest Healthy Side Dish Ever

The holidays are long gone, which means it's about time you start sticking to those ambitious clean eating resolutions you made at the start of 2016. If you need a way to ease into it, this satisfying and easy-to-make spinach and fennel salad, courtesy of Justin Smillie, the inventive chef behind N.Y.C.'s refined-rustic eatery Upland, will be your new go-to dish. Serve it alongside a slow-cooked chicken, or top it with a fresh salmon fillet for a sneakily healthy meal. Read on for the recipe.

Spinach & Fennel Salad

Ingredients

10 oz baby spinach

1 medium fennel bulb, halved, cored, and thinly sliced

3 tbsp Chardonnay vinegar

3 tbsp olive oil, plus more for drizzling

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

Kosher salt and pepper

5 oz fresh goat cheese

Directions

In a large bowl, toss the baby spinach and fennel with vinegar, olive oil, and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. Crumble goat cheese over the salad and toss again. Serve immediately on top of the braised chicken, and drizzle with olive oil.

