Flying Solo on NYE? Throw Yourself the Best Spa Night of Your Life

While there might be a part of you that wants to be where the people are, watching the ball drop in the sparkliest dress you own with a glass of champagne in hand, there might be another part of you that wishes you were sitting on the couch watching Sex and the City reruns wearing a face mask and the coziest PJs you own… with a glass of champagne in hand. Oh, and maybe some Chinese food.

New Year’s Eve is a polarizing holiday in terms of making plans or just staying in, but one thing is for certain. If you do decide to skip paying for that astronomical cover charge, the evening gives you a perfect excuse to throw yourself the best spa night ever.

All you need is a really good movie (please do not procrastinate with this—Netflix rage is real), snacks (we suggest sweet, salty, and bubbles), a tub or a shower, and the proper beauty products. We can’t help you with the food or location, but we’ve come through with scrubs, masks, moisturizers, and more so you can have the best NYE spa night ever.