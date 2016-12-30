Flying Solo on NYE? Throw Yourself the Best Spa Night of Your Life

Getty Images

Watching the ball drop while your eyes de-puff sounds glorious. 

Victoria Moorhouse
Dec 29, 2016 @ 7:30 pm

While there might be a part of you that wants to be where the people are, watching the ball drop in the sparkliest dress you own with a glass of champagne in hand, there might be another part of you that wishes you were sitting on the couch watching Sex and the City reruns wearing a face mask and the coziest PJs you own… with a glass of champagne in hand. Oh, and maybe some Chinese food.

New Year’s Eve is a polarizing holiday in terms of making plans or just staying in, but one thing is for certain. If you do decide to skip paying for that astronomical cover charge, the evening gives you a perfect excuse to throw yourself the best spa night ever.

All you need is a really good movie (please do not procrastinate with this—Netflix rage is real), snacks (we suggest sweet, salty, and bubbles), a tub or a shower, and the proper beauty products. We can’t help you with the food or location, but we’ve come through with scrubs, masks, moisturizers, and more so you can have the best NYE spa night ever.

Captain Blankenship Lime & Coconut Salty Sweet Body Scrub

First step? A long hot shower. You can wash your hair (or not), shave (or not! it’s your night!), and treat skin to a scrub down that will exfoliate and moisturize (do this, really). This scrub not only smells citrusy and sweet, but you’ll be shocked how much the gritty formula hydrates your arms and legs. It’s made with organic coconut oil, so then again, that explains it. 

Indie Lee Jasmine Ylang Ylang Bath Soak 

Maybe you’re more of a bath gal, and in that case, you’ll NEED to try these new bath salts from Indie Lee. One of the beauty editors at InStyle.com (the one writing this) has been known to pop open to tub and inhale the lovely scent when she’s stressed out. It’s a mix of Pink Himalayan, Dead Sea, and Atlantic and Pacific Seas Salts, which together work to increase circulation and relieve muscle aches. 

Frank Body Coconut Body Balm

Next step is moisturizing after the bath. Frank Body’s newest body product is made with ingredients like grape seed oil, coconut oil, cocoa seed butter, coffee seed extract to leave your skin feeling soft, hydrated, and supple. It’s very balm-y and a little oily, which means it’s not ideal for applying and then putting on jeans two seconds later. However, it’s perfect for those occasions when you have plenty of time after a shower to relax in your bathrobe—AKA spa night. 

Perricone MD Cocoa Moisture Mask

Love chocolate? You’ll love this mask. Break yourself off a piece of that Kit-Kat bar and then apply this thick, luxurious chocolate-scented formula. Leave it on for about ten minutes, and wash it off with warm water and a wash cloth, sweet stuff. 

Sephora Collection Avocado Eye Mask

An eye mask is a can’t-miss step in your spa night routine. This one was inspired by your favorite topping for your toast. 

Bioxidea Miracle 24 Foot Mask

We’d recommend first getting a pedicure earlier in the day—and then following up that treatment with a foot mask (they look like socks!) that softens, brightens, and hydrates the hard, rough, and often dry skin on the bottles of your feet. The formula is infused in the booties, so you can slip ‘em on, put your feet up, and relax. 

 Dermalogica Age Smart Overnight Repair Serum 

Give your night time moisturizer a boost of nutrients that will help repair and strengthens the outer layer of your skin, which in turn helps ward off the formation of wrinkles in the future. 

This Works Sleep Plus Dream Body Lotion

Before you go to bed, rub on a bit of this to areas of your arms or legs that need the extra moisture. It’s formulated with essential oils that help promote sleep and relaxation, and it’s motion-activated, so when you toss or turn, you’ll reap the benefits. You’ll sleep like a little baby, promise. 

iluminage Skin Rejuvenating Eye Mask

Going to bed feels more luxe with an eye mask made with copper to prevent wrinkles, right?

Neal’s Yard Goodnight Pillow Mist

Finally, spritz this mist, made with relaxing, calming, and mood-boosting essential oils like lavender and mandarin, on your pillow before you drift off to sleep. After the movie ends, of course. No need to stay up ’til midnight. And honestly, you might not be able to keep your eyes open. 

