A Cleansing Soup Recipe That Calls for Truffle Oil? Sign Us Up

Juicing is not for the faint of heart. Sure, it's the easiest "meal" you'll ever put together, but it often leaves you feeling overwhelmingly lightheaded, constantly cold, and, well, just plain hungry.

Enter souping, a diet trend the hangry prone among us can actually get behind. (Who could guess one would miss gnashing together one's teeth so much?) Souping is more satisfying than juicing in a few ways: For starters, you actually feel full, and, unlike juicing, most recipes retain the belly-filling fiber and healthy nutrients of its ingredients. "Soups don't make you feel like you are missing anything," says Elina Fuhrman, author of the new cookbook Soupelina's Soup Cleanse ($17; amazon.com) and founder of the L.A.-based soup-cleansing company Soupelina (celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow, Kiernan Shipka, and Alicia Silverstone are fans). "The trick here is to choose the right soups."

Courtesy

The key, Fuhrman says, is to select one that is a full-on "flavor bomb." One of her favorites? The below recipe for asparagus soup with truffle oil, which she says provides anti-aging properties and is just like an "elegant and delicate soup I once had in a fancy Parisian restaurant." Detoxing with truffle oil? Consider it done.

RELATED: 3 Superfood-Packed Smoothie Recipes to Elevate Your Morning

The Truffle With Asparagus Soup

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

5 cups filtered water

2 bunches white asparagus

Juice of 1 lemon

Himalayan pink salt ($17; williams-sonoma.com)

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 large leek, white part only, roughly chopped

1 teaspoon truffle oil

RELATED: 5 Ways Vitamin C Can Supercharge Your Beauty Routine

Directions

1. Bring the filtered water to a boil over high heat.

2. Meanwhile, trim about 1 inch from the end of the asparagus, peel the skin from each spear, reserving the peels, and cut the spears in to 2-inch pieces. Gather the asparagus into two bundles and tie with kitchen string.

3. Add the reserved peels to the boiling water along with the lemon juice and salt.

4. Lower the heat to a simmer and add the asparagus bundles. Cook until tender, about 10 minutes. Be careful not to overcook.

5. Remove the asparagus and drain on paper towels. Strain the asparagus stock and place it back on the stove on the lowest heat, to remain hot.

6. Heat the oil in a soup pot, add the leek, and sauté until tender. Then pour in the asparagus stock, add the untied asparagus bundles, and simmer together for a few minutes.

7. Transfer the soup to a Vitamix and puree until velvety smooth.

8. Taste and adjust the flavor with salt and lemon juice.

9. Serve immediately with a drizzle of truffle oil.